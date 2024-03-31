Modern Warfare 3 fan shared the best way to use the Kong finisher

The Kong finisher move titled Kong’s Knuckle Slamwich has suddenly gained traction after Reddit user u/Mcstabler utilized it in a deathmatch game on MW3's Rust map. The main highlight was that while executing this move, the player equipped a Homelander character skin from the Homelander operator bundle part of The Boys and Call of Duty crossover in MW2.

The combo of the operator's skin and the finishing move caught the eye of the Call of Duty community.

Kong’s Knuckle Slamwich in Modern Warfare 3 is one of the many bizarre finishing moves at players' disposal. Each finisher has its distinct kill animation that can be paired with various skins in the game. This finisher is available in the Godzilla x Kong New Empire Kong Tracer Pack which is a part of the Godzilla x Kong event starting in Season 3. That said, the pack seems to have arrived earlier than the event.

Sharing their exploits with this finisher, user u/Mcstabler mentioned in a Reddit post:

"The new Kong finisher goes great on Homelander"

Here's how some of the MW3 fans reacted to the Kong finisher:

As mentioned above, CoD fans were massively impressed by the combination of Homelander's operator skin and Kong's finisher as it perfectly aligns with the former's villainous character.

This finishing move showcased Homelander throwing a prone enemy in the air which made it even more funny and fascinating in the eyes of the viewers as it's reminiscent of his demeanor in The Boys universe.

Many others like u/Unrealeh compared the move to actual scenes from The Boys series. This points towards the success of The Boys and CoD crossover event.

u/Triple23 expressed their interest in pairing the Kong finisher with the Starlight operator skin. The latter was introduced in The Boys Starlight Bundle in Season 2 of Modern Warfare and released on July 12, 2023. Starlight is a famous character from the show and players are eager to pair the popular finisher with this superhero.

Homelander and Kong finisher: Can players obtain the Homelander and Godzilla bundle

With the sudden increase in popularity of the Homelander and Kong finisher, players like u/AlexFaick are keen to buy the Homelander Operator bundle. However, this is not possible as it was part of a limited crossover event, and is no longer available in the CoD item shop.

As for Kong’s Knuckle Slamwich Finishing Move, it can be obtained from the item store by purchasing the Kong: Tracer Pack, released on March 29, 2024, as part of the upcoming Godzilla x Kong event in Season 3.

After watching the Reddit post, u/TitaniumToeNails expressed confidence in the return of the Homelander bundle, given the new season of The Boys has been announced. However, this is pure speculation as there is no official news regarding a future collaboration between CoD and the series.

