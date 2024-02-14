Modern Warfare 3 February 13 patch notes: Weapon balancing, zombies changes, and more

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 February 13 patch notes are officially available, and the update is also live on all platforms. In it, the game has received major changes, with the developers focusing more on weapon balancing in the multiplayer. The update has also fixed some minor bugs in both the multiplayer and the zombies mode.

Read on to delve deeper into all the changes in the Modern Warfare 3 February 13 patch.

Modern Warfare 3 February 13 patch notes

Expand Tweet

Here is the entire Modern Warfare 3 February 13 patch:

GLOBAL

STABILITY & PERFORMANCE

Addressed a crash that occurred during offline play while selecting a Weapon or Operator.

MULTIPLAYER

UIX

Bug Fixes

Resolved various issues causing the player to be unexpectedly kicked back to the menu.

Viewing Prestige Calling Cards

Filtering Locked Operator Challenges

Removing options from Quick Settings

Previewing Weapon Completionist rewards will no longer cause the menu to become inoperable.

Addressed an issue preventing the Activate Armory Unlock prompt for Controller inputs from functioning.

Replaced placeholder name for the Imago RAM-9 Submachine Gun Camo.

Replaced placeholder reward images in the Horde Hunt Event menu.

GAMEPLAY

Bug Fixes

Akimbo Weapons will now be displayed properly after infiltrating maps via an elevator.

Addressed an issue preventing Hybrid Optics from being toggled while a Comb Attachment is equipped on the BP50 (Assault Rifle).

PROGRESSION

Increased XP earned for the first Challenge in Week 1 from 1,000 to 2,500.

Increased Bonus XP per Match for using a Featured Operator Skin during an Event from 1,000 to 2,500.

Removed aim down sight requirement from the RAM-7 (Assault Rifle) Forged Camo Challenge.

Get 10 Operator Kills while Sliding with the RAM-7.

MAPS

Operation Tin Man (War)

Players can now respawn at Tactical Insertions placed in the South Lookout area.

MODES

Hordepoint

Dying while an Insta-Kill Powerup is active will no longer cause it to deactivate.

Zombies will now prioritize Operators over Killstreaks and Field Upgrades.

Stun Grenades will now temporarily stun Zombies.

Team Gun Game

Performing a Finishing Move will now deduct Score from the enemy team.

Melee Kills and Setbacks are now properly tracked on the After-Action Report Scoreboard.

Private Match

Adjusted game rules to align with the Competitive Settings v1.1 ruleset while a CDL game mode is selected.

Dynamic Map Elements (Global)

Next Zone Reveal Time (Hardpoint)

WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS

» Submachine Guns «

Striker 9

Increased enemy nameplate reveal distance from 33m to 38.1m (+15%).

Decreased hipfire spread while firing by 6%.

Decreased recoil gun kick from 54.93deg/s to 35deg/s (-36%).

Increased horizontal recoil from 9.70deg/s to 16.17deg/s (+67%).

Increased vertical recoil from 40.65deg/s to 50.93deg/s (+25%).

Added the ability to aim down sight while sliding.

Increased bullet velocity from 540m/s to 560m/s (+4%).

Increased maximum damage from 29 to 32 (+10%).

Increased near-medium damage from 25 to 28 (+12%).

Decreased minimum damage from 20 to 18 (-10%).

Increased maximum damage range from 10.7m to 14m (+31%).

Decreased medium damage range from 22.9m to 20.3m (-11%).

Decreased near-medium damage range from 35.6m to 27.9m (-21%).

The recoil pattern of the Striker 9 has been significantly adjusted, resulting in increased control while firing.

Light Machine Guns

TAQ Evolvere

Increased movement speed from 4.4m/s to 5.1m/s (+16%).

Decreased rate of fire from 706rpm to 500rpm (-29%).

Increased maximum damage from 34 to 40 (+18%).

Increased maximum damage range from 35.6m to 40.6m (+14%).

Increased medium damage range from 40.6m to 53.3m (+31%).

Increased head damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1.4 (+17%).

Increased neck, upper-torso, upper-arm, and lower-arm damage multipliers from 1x to 1.2x (+20%).

Increased target flinch from 0.5n to 0.8n (+60%).

556 Belts (Magazines)

Increased movement speed benefit by 16%.

Added 40% hipfire spread reduction benefit.

Increased aim down sight time benefit by 15%.

Increased aim down sight movement speed benefit by 17%.

Added rate of fire benefit at 857rpm.

Decreased maximum damage from 34 to 30 (-12%).

Decreased medium damage from 30 to 24 (-20%).

Increased head, neck, and upper-torso damage multipliers from from 1.1x to 1.2x (+9%).

The developer mentioned:

"Our primary goal for these changes is to better differentiate the two ammunition types of the TAQ Evolvere. 7.62 is a slow, yet accurate, long-range competitor. Conversely, 5.56 favors aggression and is built for run-and-gun playstyles."

7.62 rewards accuracy and sees an increase in target flinch, allowing it to better compete with Sniper Rifles at range.

5.56 sports a significantly faster rate of fire that is both easier to handle and consistent with locational damage multipliers.

Sniper Rifles

Longbow

JAK Tyrant 762 Kit

Decreased aim down sight time from 470ms to 390ms (-17%) after Modern Warfare 3 February 13 patch.

Increased aim down sight movement speed from 2.5m/s to 2.8m/s (+12%).

Added 30% hipfire spread reduction benefit after Modern Warfare 3 February 13 patch.

Handguns

WSP Stinger

Increased recoil gun kick from 31.05deg/s to 57.96deg/s (+87%) after Modern Warfare 3 February 13 patch.

Decreased horizontal recoil from 28.39deg/s to 18.64deg/s (-34%).

Increased vertical recoil from 33.65deg/s to 35.2deg/s (+5%) after Modern Warfare 3 February 13 patch.

Increased maximum damage from 24 to 29 (+21%).

Increased near-medium damage from 23 to 24 (+4%) after Modern Warfare 3 February 13 patch.

Increased medium damage from 18 to 20 (+11%).

Increased minimum damage from 15 to 18 (+20%) after Modern Warfare 3 February 13 patch.

The developers added:

"With these changes, the WSP Stinger has reduced recoil which is also easier to control, pairing well with its increased damage."

Attachments

No Stock

Removed hipfire crosshair sway.

PERKS

Assassin Vest

Resolved an issue preventing Lethal Equipment from being equipped.

FIELD UPGRADES

Loadout Drop

Permanently disabled the ability to equip on Loadouts.

They further stated:

"Due to limited use and often being utilized to reach exploitable locations, the Loadout Drop is no longer available in Multiplayer."

KILLSTREAKS

Wheelson-HS

Zombies can now be run over and killed in Hordepoint Mode.

MWIII RANKED PLAY

GAMEPLAY

Maps & Modes

CDL Hardpoint

Sub Base Hardpoint has been temporarily removed from the Ranked Play map pool.

Content Restrictions

Weapon Restrictions

Sniper Rifles

All

ZOMBIES

GAMEPLAY

Perk-A-Colas

PHD Flopper

Addressed an issue that prevented PHD Flopper from protecting players against various damage sources

KILLSTREAKS

Sentry Turret

Adjusted the amount of active Sentry Turrets players can place at a single time to three to improve server stability.

STABILITY

Added various crash and stability fixes.

That is all there is to know about the Modern Warfare 3 February 13 patch. Check out our other Modern Warfare 3 guides:

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 2 || All weapon buffs and nerfs in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 || Best BP50 Modern Warfare 3 loadout || How to unlock BP50 in Modern Warfare 3