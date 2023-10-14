Modern Warfare 3 campaign "shaders installation taking too long": Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) campaign early access is currently available on all supported platforms and features shaders getting installed at the start of the game. Some players might observe that the progression percentage for this process takes a long time to complete. This is quite common, and the problem has a high chance of being directly related to your hardware or outdated drivers.

This article will outline a few possible fixes for the shader installation taking too long problem in Modern Warfare 3.

How to fix shaders installation taking too long in Modern Warfare 3 campaign

Here are a few methods you can try to speed up the shader installation process in Modern Warfare 3:

It is always better to keep your drivers up-to-date, especially the driver for your graphics card.

Run a quick diagnostic check on your storage hardware to identify any potential underlying errors.

Install your game on a Solid State Drive (SSD) instead of an HDD. The SSDs make it easier for the system to retrieve files without delay.

You should also try shutting down unnecessary background tasks that might be eating up resources.

If these methods do not work, you should notify the Activision support team about this issue and wait for an official patch.

It is important to note that these are simple workarounds that might be able to help players load the shaders installation process faster. However, these are not official fixes and cannot guarantee performance improvements for every individual.

Possible reasons

The shader installation process makes it easier for the system to run the game as the client loads in several required assets before matches begin. The problem seems to be arising from the player's side, depending on the hardware being used to run the game. One of the primary causes is a slower data retrieving speed from the storage disk.

It is important to note that the game is still being tweaked, and some quirks need to be ironed out by the developers at Sledgehammer Games and Infinity Wards. The final release can be expected to be smoother and feature official fixes that will eliminate issues and increase the title’s overall performance on all supported platforms.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out on the official Twitter (X) page of Sledgehammer Games for announcements and live patch news. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates about Modern Warfare 3.