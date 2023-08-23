Modern Warfare 3: 5 takeaways from Gamescom reveal

Modern Warfare 3 is only a few months away, and fans of the FPS giant are already being teased with content. First, players were able to participate in an in-game event within Warzone 2 called Shadow Siege, which served as the worldwide reveal for the upcoming entry. Now, two trailers for the game have also been released.

The first is a gameplay reveal trailer that also teased potential story elements, while the second confirmed the return of an iconic antagonist.

Fans can expect a lot from Modern Warfare 3 based on Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Livestream

Modern Warfare 3 was also showcased during Gamescom's Opening Night Livestream. Sledgehammer Games' Creative Director David Swenson and Narrative Designer Shelby Carleton, who worked on the game, were invited on-stage to talk about it.

Based on what they shared and through the teaser, here's everything you need to know about Modern Warfare 3.

1) Campaign missions will be played in sandbox environments

The upcoming installment will allow players to decide on how a mission will be tackled (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty campaigns are well-known for having over-the-top action-oriented set pieces. One is always dropped in the middle of intense firefights, high-speed chases, and tense stealth missions. Modern Warfare 3 will revolutionize that, giving players unprecedented control over how a mission is going to be tackled with Open Combat.

If you prefer using stealth to accomplish your goals, that option is certainly available. On the other hand, if you seek a head-on confrontation that leads to a massive firefight, feel free to come in with your weapons hot.

2) Cinematic missions that Call of Duty is known for still remain

Fans who watched the livestream were treated to a sneak peek of the game's first level called "Operation 627." In the mission, the player was seen infiltrating an enemy stronghold. The whole sequence was short, but it showed plenty.

Based on the footage, explosive set pieces will still be present in the game. If you are worried that Open Combat Missions will eliminate the cinematic experience, the short teaser pretty much dispelled those concerns, as the upcoming game will retain that aspect.

3) Familiar characters are returning

Since it is a direct sequel to Modern Warfare 2, fans expect their favorite Task Force 141 members to return. This means anyone who survived in the last two games is also likely to return.

However, a certain character who enjoyed a reign of terror and destruction in the original Modern Warfare series is set to make a chilling comeback. Vladimir Makarov, the individual responsible for most of the atrocities in the original trilogy, is set to reappear.

Fans already knew this with the reveal trailer, but it was reaffirmed by Shelby Carleton on-stage during the Modern Warfare 3 showcase.

4) Familiar multiplayer maps are also back

Modern Warfare 3 will feature maps from the original MW2 (Image via Activision)

Those who jumped into the multiplayer lobbies of the original Modern Warfare 2 from 2009 will get to play in the same multiplayer maps in the upcoming sequel. There will be a total of 16 maps from MW2 2009 reintegrated into Modern Warfare 3.

The nuances have, of course, been changed to bring more innovation and will include new gameplay features. Long-time players will probably be hit with a wave of nostalgia, while younger audiences will be in awe of iconic setpieces.

5) Zombies Mode is bigger and better

Zombies are returning to the Call of Duty series (Image via Activision)

For the first time ever, Call of Duty: Zombies is going to be set in the Modern Warfare universe. This iconic game mode has been a staple and a fan favorite in other Call of Duty series.

Modern Warfare 3 will reportedly feature an open-world system, according to David Swenson during the Gamescom presentation. While not much was revealed, we are sure to hear more in the coming days.

Fans can tune into the upcoming Call of Duty Next, on October 5, for more details about Modern Warfare 3.