Modern Warfare 3 "Wolters-Indiana" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The Modern Warfare 3 "Wolters-Indiana" error is one of the most commonly faced issues in the game. Usually, the error message follows a 'Connection Failed' error, which states that the game is unable to connect to the online services. Users face the error right after a match has ended, denying them from connecting to the servers again for matchmaking. This requires the user to restart the game to fix it for a while until the error pops up again.

That said, there are some solutions that are known to resolve the issue completely. Hence, in this brief guide, we'll take a closer look at all these possible fixes for the Modern Warfare 3 "Wolters-Indiana" error.

NOTE: The fixes mentioned in this article may not bear fruit for everyone. However, they are worth trying until the developers release an official patch.

How to possibly fix the Modern Warfare 3 "Wolters-Indiana" error?

Before you get started with the fixes for the Modern Warfare 3 "Wolters-Indiana" error, make sure that Call of Duty servers are up and running. If they are and you believe the issue is on your end, check out the following solutions:

Trending

Clear your DNS cache

Clearing the DNS cache to potentially fix the Modern Warfare 3 "Wolters-Indiana" error. (Image via Microsoft)

This fix is for Windows PCs only. You can clear your DNS cache and check if the issue goes away. To clear your DNS cache on Windows 10 or Windows 11, follow these steps:

Launch Windows Command Prompt.

Type in the "ipconfig /flushdns" without the quotes.

Press 'Enter'.

If it is successful, you will be presented with a message that states "Successfully flushed DNS Resolver Cache". Once that is done, relaunch your game and check if the problem reappears. If it does, check the next solution.

Restart your router

The next thing that you should do is restart your router. If it's been a while since you have turned your router off, it's time to shut it down and turn it back on. But there is a correct way of doing so. To do a proper restart of your router, remove any source of power from the device. Let it remain without power for at least 10 seconds. Then connect the power cable and turn your router on.

A proper reboot usually resets the cache and can fix a host of connectivity issues. Hence, it is highly recommended to try this simple fix before proceeding and see if it resolves the issue for you.

Use your mobile connection

This is more of a diagnosis than a fix but will direct you in the right way to resolve the error. Sometimes the issue is not on your end or Call of Duty and instead lies with your ISP. Hence, use your mobile hotspot to connect your console or PC to the internet.

Then, play a match or two. If the error stops appearing in your game, you should contact your ISP and ask them to resolve the problem from their end.

That covers all the possible fixes for the Modern Warfare 3 "Wolters-Indiana" error that are known to resolve the issue. If the error persists despite implementing the abovementioned fixes, it is recommended to contact Activision's Support team for further assistance.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles: