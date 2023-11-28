Modern Warfare 3 Zombies 'Bounty Hunter' Act 2 Tier 3 mission: How to complete, rewards, and more

The mission known as Bounty Hunter is a challenge in Act 2 Tier 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. In this mission, you are tasked with completing three substantial Bounty contracts, each involving formidable adversaries—the Mangler, the Mimic, and the Disciple. Successfully navigating these encounters requires strategic planning, teamwork, and a keen understanding of the unique characteristics of each enemy.

To take on this risky journey, you must first locate the blue contract icons on your tac map, marked with a distinctive cross. This icon signifies the initiation of the Bounty Hunter missions, which prompts you to eliminate a high-value target. Upon reaching the contract location, you must activate the mission by interacting with the phone.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Bounty Hunter guide

Objectives (Image via Activision and YouTube/IPossessThePower)

The top-left corner now displays a checklist with the mission objectives. The first challenge presents itself in the form of the Mangler, an elite enemy that demands a coordinated effort from all three players. While standard weapons can be effective, utilizing Aethereum crystals and Aether tools to upgrade weapons provides a significant advantage.

The Mangler (Image via Activision and YouTube/IPossessThePower)

It's crucial to note that the Mangler and other zombies you'll encounter on this mission are impervious to brain rot, dead wire, cryo-freeze, or any similar mods so you must focus on dealing direct damage to overcome these elite zombies.

Upon successfully neutralizing the Mangler, a contract completion notification marks the completion of the first part of the Bounty Hunter mission. The next target is the Mimic, and obtaining the corresponding Bounty contract is crucial. You may need to cancel and reacquire contracts until the desired target, the Mimic, is assigned.

The Mimic (Image via Activision and YouTube/IPossessThePower)

A Mimic is more or less a bullet sponge, so you'll have to strategize accordingly. Tactical choices such as using a boat or an armored vehicle with a turret can help you tackle the foe.

Once the Mimic is defeated, the mission progresses to its final phase, the Disciple. You'll have to begin this part by securing a Bounty contract with a focus on obtaining the elusive Disciple zombie.

The Disciple (Image via Activision and YouTube/IPossessThePower)

This particular zombie possesses the ability to drain your life while healing itself, adding a layer of complexity to the encounter. You are advised to maintain a safe distance and strategically manage the presence of additional zombies to divert the Disciple's attention from draining your life.

On successfully overcoming the Disciple and completing all three Bounty contracts, you are rewarded with a Dead Wire ammo mod and 2000 XP in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

The 'Bounty Hunter' Act 2 Tier 3 mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies requires a combination of skill and coordination. Steering through elite enemies such as the Mangler, Mimic, and Disciple demands tactical thinking and effective use of available resources in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.