Modern Warfare 3 Zombies guide: How to complete Chaperone tier 5 mission, rewards, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies has become the talk of the show with its unique open-world missions like Chaperone and the Act finale, Extraction. The entire mode is hosted on the upcoming Warzone map, Urzikstan, and showcases a desolate and infected battlefield with unearthly creatures running around. The mission objectives are fairly straightforward but become more difficult with every passing tier.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ) has its own storyline, and every mission is a step to complete the lore. There are various unanswered questions, and the entire first Act is focused on bringing in Dr. Jansen for questioning. These objectives might look random, but are all a part of Operation Deadbolt and help in cleaning up the monsters.

This article will highlight the best way to complete Chaperone in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to complete Chaperone mission in Modern Warfare 3?

Here is a complete guide that can help you complete the Tier 5 mission Chaperone in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies without any hiccups.

Launch your game and head over to the zombie mode playlist.

You must equip proper gear and select the Chaperone mission from the list.

After completing the selections, you can click “Ready” to deploy on the battlefield.

You must find and start an Escort contract after spawning.

Once the contract begins, you will need to take down a total of 75 zombies.

You must also protect the Escort ACV and take down all the zombies around it to maintain its health over 50%.

Once you get the ACV to its final location, you will be given rewards, which will include a Self-Revive Recipe.

Take the loot, and you are good to go and exfil from the nearest zone.

It is important to note that you must kill 75 zombies while the contract is active. Any kills before or after the contract will not be counted. The ACV is automated and can move on its own but requires at least one player to remain close by to keep it moving. It is best to attempt such missions with a squad, as monsters start pouring in from almost every direction once you start the ACV.

What are Chaperone mission rewards in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Here is a list of all the items that you can gain after successfully completing the Chaperone mission in MWZ.

Rare Aether Tool Acquisition

1500 XP

The Rare Aether Tool is a crucial part of your exclusive Zombies loot as it can be used alongside other special-grade items to create stronger weapons. These items can be of great use while trying to fight stronger monsters like the Mega Abomination in the innermost circle.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for Call of Duty’s official Twitter (X) page for announcements and news. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates and mission guides.