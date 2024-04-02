"Most brainless and sleep-inducing thing" - Modern Warfare 3 fans call out overpowered Aftermarket Part after nerf

Even after a major nerf in Season 2 Reloaded, the JAK Maglift Kit is so overpowered that Modern Warfare 3 fans are frustrated with the attachment being overused. To improve certain weapons' functionability, Call of Duty introduced a brand new feature called the Aftermarket Parts, and the JAk Maglift kit can exponentially increase the Haymaker's power in gunfights, much more than usual.

In Season 2 Reloaded, Sledgehammer Games has massively nerfed the attachment due to its overusage. However, that has not kept fans from spamming the feature in the multiplayer mode.

On a Reddit thread, a user named RedEyesGoldDragon showed frustration by saying:

"This has to be the most brainless and sleep-inducing thing to exist in the game."

The community immediately agreed with the post owner, and multiple comments showed other fans' frustration. A user stated that the Haymaker with the JAK Maglift kit is so powerful that if one person pulls it out, the whole lobby follows the same.

Redditors' discussion regarding JAK Maglift Kit being overpowered in MW3 (Image via Reddit)

The post shows how overpowered attachments and weapons make the game unbalanced. More fans started to add their frustration with other features that they face.

A user revealed that the Grenade Launcher is also very similar to the JAK Maglift Kit, and it takes away the fun from the game. Another user pointed out it's the same thing with the RGL as well.

The argument has clearly proven that a large part of the community is clearly not happy with how things pan out with attachments like this. Meanwhile, a user revealed that it's their "go-to class" when they start getting spawn-killed in the game.

While the said attachment is surely overpowered in multiplayer, a user named Tom42077 stated that it's absolutely "hilarious" to use this in the game. The JAK Maglift Kit is completely useless on big maps. Hence, those who mostly play Shipment and other small maps can spam this and get their way by overpowering everyone.

Can you unlock JAK Maglift Kit in Modern Warfare 3 now?

The JAK Maglift Kit for the Haymaker Shotgun can easily be unlocked in Modern Warfare 3 right now. You just need to complete five challenges from the week 3 list under the weekly challenges tab in the multiplayer.

While the Aftermarket Part is surely overpowered in the Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer, there is no doubt that using it is one of the best ways to earn XP in the Shipment, Rust map. However, given the community isn't happy with how this is being used in the game, the developers may nerf it again in the near future.