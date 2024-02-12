How to unlock JAK Maglift Kit Aftermarket part in Modern Warfare 3

The JAK Maglift Kit Aftermarket part is one of the newest additions to Modern Warfare 3. This modifier will convert your Haymaker shotgun to feature improved functions. Aftermarket parts, introduced with the launch of MW3, are attachments that can alter a weapon's general functionality, often converting it to a firearm of a different class.

To make these parts work best, players must get the right attachments to pair along with them. This article will provide a detailed brief on unlocking the JAK Maglift Kit Aftermarket part in Modern Warfare 3 and further discuss its impact on the Haymaker shotgun.

How to get JAK Maglift Kit Aftermarket part in Modern Warfare 3?

Aftermarket kit for Haymaker Shotgun (Image via Activision)

The JAK Maglift Kit Aftermarket part in Modern Warfare 3, like the newly released Aftermarket additions, can be unlocked by completing Weekly Challenges.

While the challenges designated to unlocking the Aftermarket Part have not yet been disclosed by Activision or Sledgehammer Games, we are certain that when they do get eventually released, you have to complete five out of the seven challenges so prescribed.

This article will be updated when the official list of challenges is released.

How to use the JAK Maglift Kit Aftermarket part in Modern Warfare 3?

The JAK Maglift Kit Aftermarket part in Modern Warfare 3 is an exclusive Aftermarket attachment for the Haymaker Shotgun. This mod reinforces the mag well, bolt, and trigger, letting players chuck a larger-sized drum magazine into the gun.

Early glances at this attachment point toward a potentially game-changing modification for the Haymaker. Already holding its own in the meta, the Haymaker can gain at least double its current ammo.

This addition opens up numerous opportunities for shotgun enthusiasts. With a bigger magazine size and other minute adjustments, players can front a far more versatile playstyle in Modern Warfare 3. The JAK Maglift Kit can potentially wreck an entire enemy squad.

To make the best of this Aftermarket addition, players must get their hands on the best possible attachments and class setup for the Haymaker. With the right loadout and a bigger magazine, it is without a doubt that all close-range maps in MW3 will be dominated by the Haymaker.

