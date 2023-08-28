MW3 concept UI hints at nuked Verdansk in Warzone

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) has caused quite the uproar among its fan base with Activision rolling out announcements frequently. One of these announcements include a brand new concept User Interface (UI) from the game that was posted on X (formerly Twitter) with an interesting option in the playlist called “Nuked Verdansk”. The options also included maps like Ashika Island, Vondel, and different game modes displayed on the bottom ribbon.

Although, official announcements have not included any details about the upcoming UI to be included in the game, certain leaks have hinted that it will be similar to the one currently being used for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The presence of a clean and easy-to-navigate UI can enhance the overall gameplay experience significantly.

Let us take a closer look at the concept UI that was showcased for MW3.

Nuked Verdansk teased in new concept UI for MW3

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is being being hyped up heavily due to the recent reveal of upcoming changes. One of the most significant changes coming to the new shooter is a buff to overall movement mechanics that the player base wanted for Modern Warfare 2 and the battle royale. However, the community has found a new reason to look forward to Activision’s new campaign-multiplayer title.

The Twitter page of “@WarzoneTFN” uploaded a screenshot of a new concept UI for MW3 and it seems to have drawn a positive response from the player base. The overall design is built well and provides access to all important features with a single click. The featured graphics of the character model compliment the dark background well and highlight all the options and floating tiles for players.

However, a crucial element noticed by observant gamers is an option called “Nuked Verdansk”. The menu seems to be present in the battle royale section, and thus hints at the possible return of the fan-favorite map in a new scenery. The developers might include a destroyed Verdansk map as a fresh version for the player base to enjoy.

The new map might also include different Points of Interest (POIs) in the aftermath of a nuclear explosion. A percentage of the original map might stay intact while the others will show signs of massive conflict. However, this will call for a complete redesign as the map will have to be incorporated into the current platform for both MW3 and Warzone 2.

It is important to note that the screenshot of the UI was purely conceptual and will quite possibly not resemble the one in the game’s final release. The actual UI for MW3 has not been revealed and will require common elements to integrate into the existing Call of Duty HQ platform.

The creativity of the community always has a chance to influence the choices of the developers. It also results in a healthier relationship between the player base and the developer studios.

