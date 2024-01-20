MW3 and Warzone Rubber Ducky Operator: How to unlock, expected price, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone will reportedly receive a fun new Rubber Ducky operator bundle. The first look of the upcoming character skin was disclosed on X by dataminers, but other items in the pack were not leaked. At the time of writing this article, Activision has not released any official announcements regarding the launch of such a cosmetics collection.

MW3 and Warzone cater to a huge community that majorly consists of casual gamers who play for fun. Since the battle royale is a free-to-play title, the skin bundles have become one of the best ways to secure microtransactions. Moreover, the community can also choose to purchase a seasonal battle pass to expand their cosmetics collection.

This article will highlight the best way to get the Rubber Ducky operator skin in Warzone and MW3.

Disclaimer: The operator skin in question hasn't been announced by Activision yet. This article will be updated upon official confirmation.

How to get Rubber Ducky operator skin in Warzone and MW3

Here is a short guide that you can follow to get your hands on the Rubber Ducky operator skin in Warzone and MW3 if it is released.

Launch your game and head over to the “Store” tab.

Scroll over to the tile with the name Rubber Ducky Pack and click on it to check out the items included.

You will need to complete the necessary transactions on this window to unlock the pack.

Ensure you have enough funds in your in-game wallet before trying to get it. The price is usually listed on the tile itself.

Once you have purchased the bundle, the Rubber Ducky operator will become available for your account and become usable in online matches.

You can head over to the “Operator” tab and equip the skin for both MW3 and Warzone.

It is important to note that the publisher or the developers have not confirmed the exact release time and date of the Rubber Ducky operator skin. So, it might arrive in the titles as soon as the next update or in the new seasonal update.

It is also doubtful that this skin will be free and associated with an in-game event challenge.

What is the expected price of the Rubber Ducky bundle?

Considering the rare bright appearance of the Rubber Ducky operator, it will likely cost you around 2400 Call of Duty Points (CP). The bundle will probably arrive with at least one weapon blueprint, a charm, a calling card, an emblem, and a decal. There is also a chance that the pack might contain two Rubber Ducky-themed weapon blueprints.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official X page of Call of Duty for announcements around cosmetics and patch notes. It is also possible that the devs might delay the bundle and release it later since the final decision-making call rests in Activision’s hands.

