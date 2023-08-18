The Warzone Shadow Siege event is live, with players finally being treated to a Modern Warfare 3 reveal. Activision has been hyping up this event for a while, which adopts a rather unique approach from the developers regarding a new game reveal. That said, while the launch has gone without any problems, there have been some instances of the game crashing.

Providing no permanent fix, this issue stems from a lot of reasons. That said, there are a few possible fixes players can try if Warzone Shadow Siege keeps crashing on their devices.

What causes the MW3 Warzone Shadow Siege “keeps crashing” error?

One of the primary reasons Warzone Shadow Siege keeps crashing for players is a corrupted file located somewhere within the game folder itself. Furthermore, excessive server loads could also cause the game to crash. With that said, here are a few fixes players could try if Warzone Shadow Siege keeps crashing on their system.

Fixing the MW3 Warzone Shadow Siege “keeps crashing” error

As mentioned before, there is no permanent fix to this problem. However, the following steps can be taken to try and solve these issues.

1) Restart your system

This is a basic fix and should be the first step for everyone. If Warzone Shadow Siege keeps crashing on your device, restart your device. Restarting the system resets the memory cache, thereby allowing the game to load easily. Furthermore, if there's an application that causes it to crash, restarting your device should solve that issue.

2) Check for firewall conflicts

While this rarely happens and is restricted to PCs, the firewall can usually cause games to crash. To prevent this, make your way to the security settings and allow Warzone as an exception through your firewall. You can also disable it entirely, but that may put your PC at risk.

3) Check for file integrity

More often than not, a corrupted file system usually causes games to crash. So if Warzone Shadow Siege keeps crashing, you might want to verify the file integrity of your installed version. To do so, log into the battle.net launcher, and click on the cogwheel beside the "Play" button.

In the subsequent menu, click the "Scan and Repair" option. This should scan the game files for any errors and then automatically download the corrupted files.

4) Wait for the servers to stabilize

Considering this is such an important event, a lot of players will be trying to log into the game simultaneously. This usually causes servers to become unstable due to overload. This also creates additional bottlenecks as well.

So if you experience crashes during the Shadow Siege event, wait for a couple of hours for the server rush to subside. That way, you should have a seamless experience while logging in and participating in the event.

5) Check if the official Call of Duty servers are down

Usually, during such major events, the game servers crash because they're unable to handle the load. So if you're experiencing Warzone crashes, check if the official servers are still live. If you're still experiencing this problem, head to the official forums and report the issue.