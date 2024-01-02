New MW3 Zombies glitch allows players to run super fast

Call of Duty MW3 Zombies (Modern Warfare 3 Zombies) has a newfound glitch that drastically increases movement speed and helps you traverse the map faster. Fortunately, this seemingly cannot be used in the battle royale counterpart and may receive a fix soon, as seeing it in a lobby is quite hilarious and sure to catch the developers’ attention. However, it cannot be termed a mechanic or exploit until its root cause is explored.

MW3 Zombies is based on the success and popularity gained by Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode. However, the community clearly stated the need for an undead mode, so the developers ingrained the survival mode with a twist.

Let's take a closer look at this new movement glitch that could potentially break MW3 Zombies.

How to perform the new MW3 Zombies movement glitch

Here is a quick guide you can use to try the new glitch in MW3 Zombies mode and surprise the monsters and other players in the lobby:

Launch your game and head over to the zombie mode playlist.

Select your preferred gear and mission before heading out, as you need at least one dual-wield weapon for this glitch.

Once you have loaded into a fresh session, find and go to the nearest Redeploy Drone.

Go up the zipline and then glide back to the top of the zip.

Once you're close enough, cut your chute and interact with the zip when it provides the “Descend” option.

After you descend to the ground, you will gain a massive movement boost, thanks to the glitch.

During this time, you can also utilize the terrain to glide into the air and use your chute to land safely and continue moving.

It's important to note that while you're stuck in this animation, you cannot do anything else, like firing your weapon or accepting contracts. You must come to a complete halt to stop it, thereby losing your movement boost.

Despite this glitch not having a direct negative effect on the game, it can be exploited to quickly get to different threat zones. This could break the game and provide an upper hand to some players who prefer speedrunning the objectives. Since the mode offers a 45-minute-long countdown, having a movement exploit like this can save a lot of time and interfere with the flow of the mode.

However, we recommend not performing these tricks as they are glitches and aren't present in the game by design. Taking advantage of exploits can lead to your account being flagged or permanently banned. Even when it does not harm anyone, it breaks the game mechanics to achieve higher movement speed.

Fans and enthusiasts can report more bugs and glitches to the Activision Support team and help the devs polish the game even further. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.