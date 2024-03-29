Activision issues statement on potential security breach from Call of Duty cheats

Recent reports have surfaced indicating another instance of cheating-related issues plaguing the Call of Duty community. This time, the issue revolves around a security breach involving a cheat provider catering to Call of Duty titles. Individuals who acquired cheats from this provider allegedly found themselves trapped in a security compromise, leading to the theft of their sensitive data.

In late March, waves of cheating issues on Warzone Ranked surfaced showing bot lobbies to farm SR. Read on to learn more about Activision's response to this new cheating issue in Call of Duty.

Activision ensures server security amid alleged data breach from Call of Duty cheats

Following recent reports on data breaches caused by malware found on Call of Duty cheats, Activision ensured users that their servers were unaffected. Hence, any personal information compromised would have been from the cheat provider's end and not directly related to Call of Duty accounts.

In a statement with @CharlieIntel on X, Activision said:

"There have been claims that some player credentials across the broader industry could be compromised from malware from downloading or using unauthorized software. Activision Blizzard servers remain secure and uncompromised. Our priority is always player account security. "

However, Activision urged players to take further security measures if they think they were affected by the data breach.

"If players believe they may have clicked on a suspicious link or if they want to ensure their account is protected, they can change their password and follow recommended best practices here such as adding two factor authentication."

CoD titles have always been plagued with cheating issues, but security breaches due to malware are entirely new. Meanwhile, clips about SR boosting from bot lobbies recently made rounds online. Because of this, most players in the top 100 of Warzone Ranked have unusually high SR gains.

