Activision responds to SR boosting issues in Warzone Ranked

Activision has finally responded to the growing concerns regarding the SR boosting problems in Warzone Ranked Play. Following reports earlier this week where fans expressed frustration over alleged boosting services in the game, it appears that a new service has emerged, enabling players to exploit bot lobbies to farm SR in Resurgence Ranked matches.

Read on to learn more about the hacking issues in Warzone and what Activision has done to solve them.

Activision vows to ban users engaging in SR boosting in Warzone Ranked

Following the emergence of new boosting services in Warzone Ranked, Activision has issued a statement outlining its efforts to address the issue of hackers in the game.

On X, the official Call of Duty updates account @CODupdates said:

"#TeamRICOCHET has implemented multiple ban waves across several detections resulting in 29K bans. On Boosting Lobbies: Artificially inflating SR won't be permitted. Accounts engaging in this behavior will be banned. We will consider all available technical and legal options for shutting these illicit services down."

On March 24, 2024, numerous clips circulating online showcased instances of what was described as a "Chinese boosting service."

User @Braxtvnn shared a screenshot displaying the statistics of players listed on the top 250 leaderboard of Warzone Ranked. In a post, they said:

"At least 100 of the top 250 Players on the resurgence ranked leaderboard are HACKING. Can we be serious? "Ricochet Anti Cheat"

The user also uploaded a short clip that shows what appears to be lobbies associated with the alleged boosting service. In the video, players were seen free-killing numerous bots to accumulate SR. This caused frustration among players, who expressed concerns about Call of Duty's anti-cheat system.

This isn't the first time that a Call of Duty game has been plagued with cheaters and hackers. Although Activision has been reportedly making efforts to improve its anti-cheat system, this doesn't seem enough to prevent boosting services like this from ruining the gameplay experience.

