"Better than prime Fortnite and Verdansk" Aydan hails Warzone 3 ahead of its reveal

Popular Call of Duty content creator Aydan "Aydan" recently stated that Warzone 3 — the upcoming Warzone x Modern Warfare 3 — integration will surpass some of the best battle royale offerings of all time on X. As per this individual, WZ3 will be an amazing Battle Royale title, garnering massive popularity and surpassing prime Fortnite's fan-following. Here's what the New York Sublimers' content creator said:

"Warzone 3 will be the best Battle Royale of all time, better than Prime Fortnite & Verdansk. MARK. MY. WORDS."

Whether this prediction stands true will depend entirely on how Warzone 3 performs upon its release with the Modern Warfare 3 integration. With the Call of Duty: NEXT event queued for October 5, 2023, players across the world will witness the live unveiling of WZ3 as well as a detailed playthrough of the same.

What can fans expect from Warzone 3?

First and foremost, the official Call of Duty blog post has revealed that WZ3's latest rendition will feature a brand-new map, which will be officially showcased in the Call of Duty: NEXT event. An image of this map has inclined players to believe that it will feature multiple elements from Verdansk, carrying a similar aesthetic and feel as well.

Activision has remained adamant in keeping this inclusion a secret till the NEXT event arrives. Furthermore, the developers have hinted that a whole new array of features will make it into Warzone 3, revolutionizing it for the upcoming generation. This new integration with MW3 will indeed seek to improve and promote the game to new heights in the BR genre.

Call of Duty: NEXT event - When and where to watch

The Call of Duty: NEXT event will be streamed on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of Call of Duty. It will premiere on October 5, 2023, at exactly 9:00 am PST.

For players interested in staying on top of WZ3 news, we urge you to tune in to this event to get a live showcase of what's about to be revealed in the coming weeks. COD fans are undoubtedly thrilled waiting to experience a wave of content headed their way.

