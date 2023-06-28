The World Series of Warzone (WSOW), widely recognized as the greatest Call of Duty: Warzone 2 battle royale tournament, encountered persistent difficulties, resulting in repeated postponements at various phases. Recently, Call of Duty publicly confirmed the revised dates for the Stage-2 Open and Qualifier stages through its official Twitter handle, offering the community up-to-date information and assuring transparency.

This time, the developers wasted no time resolving the issue and proceeding with the competition, delivering a flawless and amazing experience for competitors and spectators.

The announced date for WSOW 2023 Stage-2 In-Game Open and Qualifiers

In-game Open

The updated date and time for the WSOW In-game Open are July 8 and 9. For North America (NA), Mexico (MX), and Brazil (BR), the tournament will take place from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm PT. For European Union (EU) regions, it will be from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm CEST.

NA + MX + BR: 2 pm - 7 pm PT

EU: 4 pm - 9 pm CEST

Qualifiers

Following the In-game Open stage, qualified teams will play in the Qualifiers stage, which will be held on July 17 and 18.

EU: July 17, 10 am PT

NA: July 18, 10 am PT.

The Stage-2 Open and Qualifiers, however, have been delayed, while the Stage-2 finals and LCQ (Last Chance Qualifiers) have remained the same, that is, on July 19 and 20.

EU: July 19, 10 am PT

NA: July 20, 10 am PT

Why the WSOW 2023 was postponed?

The Stage-2 phase has been delayed owing to a significant issue impacting the Scoreboard, After Action Report, and global Combat Stats, which indicated an inflated or inaccurate number of tracked Eliminations

However, with the release of a patch on June 27, this problem was rectified. It not only fixed issues but also made adjustments to the Vondel Resurgence mode.

The WSOW 2023 offers a chance for players worldwide to compete in this renowned event, which boasts a prize pool of $1.2 million. The Grand Final will be an unprecedented LAN-based match. The winner will be crowned the greatest Warzone 2 squad with a whopping $600,000, heightening the competitive atmosphere and boosting the stakes for all competitors.

