New leak suggests IMS Killstreak is confirmed to return in MW3

The iconic IMS Killstreak is reportedly confirmed to come back to Call of Duty under the MW3 installment. While there was a previous rumor claiming its return, a new leak from datamined files has almost revealed the arrival of IMS Killstreak in MW3. However, it is yet to be seen when the developers will share an official update about this newest leak.

This article mentions all the necessary details players need to know regarding the leaked IMS Killstreak in MW3.

Note: Players need to take leaks and rumors with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from the developers.

IMS Killstreak reportedly confirmed to come back in MW3 from 2011's Modern Warfare 3

Reliable scooper @CODWarfareForum recently dropped a post on social media platform X, sharing a snippet from leaked datamined files. The insider claimed that thanks to several leaked character voicelines clearly mentioning its name, IMS Killstreak is certain to return under Call of Duty MW3 .

Originally introduced in Modern Warfare 3 more than a decade ago, the IMS (Intelligent Management System) is a five-point Assault poinstreak reward. Similar to Bouncing Betty, the IMS is an anti-personnel explosive. It's a small box on the floor that can fire a shell vertically, which then shoots an explosive down at enemies located within a radius of 6.5 meters.

In the original Modern Warfare 3, IMS was capable of detecting any hostile and was hidden from the radar when it attacked. It can be deployed instantly after acquiring. Players who get killed while holding it will immediately place it. The IMS Killstreak makes a low-pitched ping sound when the enemy are in close proximity.

While the IMS is capable of inflicting heavy damage, it has some limitations too. Under 2011's Modern Warfare 3, the opposing team was able to briefly deactivate it by using concussion grenades and flashbangs. Alternatively, it can be destroyed by an EMP Grenade. Players can also do this by continuously shooting at it but doing so can be time-consuming.

It will be interesting to see how the IMS Killstreak will be reintroduced when it arrives in the newest installment.

