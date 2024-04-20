Call of Duty debut on Xbox Game Pass could be imminent

Call of Duty games could be coming to Xbox Game Pass sooner than later, according to a random discovery made by a Reddit user. It looks like an announcement might be imminent this year. However, there's still no confirmation for the FPS franchise's debut on Microsoft's popular subscription-based service.

This article will try to mention the details players need to know about the rumored arrival of Call of Duty on Game Pass.

Note: Players are advised to take early rumors, speculations, and leaks with a grain of salt unless there comes an official announcement.

Old Call of Duty gaming catalog might be added to Xbox Game Pass soon in 2024

A Reddit user named Psychological-Pool-3 recently discovered on the xCloud Gaming portal that CoD Black Ops 3, a game from 2015, was showing up out of nowhere. The user mentioned that they don't own this game but it still appeared on the cloud gaming platform on their phone. When they clicked on it, however, the app froze and reverted to the home screen.

While it might be an error, one cannot deny that Call of Duty's debut on Xbox Game Pass is imminent. Sadly, there's been no official announcement confirming the exact time of arrival for the popular FPS franchise on Microsoft's subscription service. But the latest situation might hint at a possible update going forward in the coming weeks.

CoD Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Note that the Xbox Showcase is happening in June 2024. The event will be the best opportunity for Activision and Microsoft to announce the release of old Call of Duty games on Xbox Game Pass.

Moreover, Microsoft's Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has already mentioned previously that the developers are working hard on getting the Call of Duty series onto Game Pass. The only thing remaining now is an official confirmation for a release window.

Several recent rumors have also suggested that Xbox and PC players may receive the new CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War for free on Game Pass. However, all the rumors and unconfirmed reports should be taken with a grain of salt for now.

