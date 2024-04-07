The iconic 'IMS' killstreak from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2011) might return to the game in the near future, according to @SemtexLeaks on X. This has set players abuzz with excitement regarding its potential return in a future installment of the franchise or in an upcoming season of the current MW3.

The return of this killstreak is highly likely given Call of Duty’s history of revisiting popular elements from past titles. The potential return of the ‘IMS’ aligns with the trend of integrating classic content to enhance gameplay experience.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

'IMS' killstreak leaked to eventually return to COD

Expand Tweet

The potential return of the 'IMS' killstreak was hinted at by @SemtexLeaks, a page popular for their updates on Call of Duty. SemtexLeaks posted on X that the release of the ‘IMS’ killstreak might be postponed to a later season due to undisclosed reasons. The leak also includes operation lines referencing the 'IMS' discovered within the Season 3 files of MW3.

Originally included in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the ‘IMS’ killstreak holds nostalgic value for the community. Its debut in the 2011 MW3 was met with positive responses from fans.

While the leak does not guarantee the 'IMS' killstreak's return, it has fueled a lot of speculation. Fans are eager for official confirmation or updates from the developer regarding the status of the 'IMS' and its potential return in future Call of Duty titles.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles: