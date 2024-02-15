Treyarch to remove "taps" in Warzone Ranked Play

Fans of Warzone Ranked Play have been dissatisfied with "taps," a Kills and Assist SR system that allows players to acquire SR from killing downed enemies even if they were not responsible for downing them. Many claim this scoring system hurts the competitive integrity of ranked matches.

In response to this feedback, Treyarch has announced plans to adjust the Kill and Assist SR system in a future update. The studio detailed the changes in a post on X, providing Warzone Ranked Play enthusiasts with insights into what to expect from the revised SR system.

Can players get SR from killing downed enemies in Warzone Ranked Play?

Since Warzone Ranked Play was introduced in Season 2, players can get SR from damaging or killing downed enemies even if they were not responsible for knocking them down. This practice is often referred to as "taps" in the Warzone community. However, Treyarch announced that this would be changed in the new Kill and Assist SR system.

In a post on X, the studio highlighted that Kill and Assist SR would soon only be credited to those who downed the eliminated player and those who damaged them shortly before being knocked down.

Treyarch further detailed the upcoming changes in the game mode, saying:

"Players who didn't damage the eliminated player shortly before they were downed will instead earn Squadmate Kill SR when their teammates down and eliminate an enemy. In the same future update, we're granting Squadmate Kill SR regardless if a player is dead or alive."

The studio noted that these changes will be coming to the game to "ensure the competitive integrity of the Kills and Assist SR."

Since Warzone Ranked Play went live on Season 2, players have been abusing "taps" to inflate their SR gains. While Treyarch's post does not specify the exact date for the implementation of these changes, players can expect that they will be introduced very soon. Until then, players will continue to receive SR from "taps."

