Warzone Mobile multiplayer maps leaked ahead of the release

Reports of leaked multiplayer maps in Warzone Mobile have surfaced. According to an X post by @JaxonKEKW on April 29, 2024, four new maps were found in the game files. All the maps are speculated to be mobile versions of the originals from Modern Warfare II and Modern Warfare 19.

This article provides an overview of these leaked maps and what you can expect from them.

Multiplayer maps leaked in Warzone Mobile

The leak has sparked great excitement among players, as these are some of the most sought-after maps in the game. @JaxonKEKW's X post included leaked loading screens for these maps.

Here are some of the leaked maps for Warzone Mobile that are expected to be released later in the game:

Terminal (Modern Warfare III)

Farm 18 (Modern Warfare II)

Crash (Modern Warfare 19)

Hardhat (Modern Warfare 19)

JaxonKEKW also spoke about two additional leaked Warzone Mobile maps released in the Alpha versions of the game before the global launch: Breenburgh Hotel and El Asilo. These two maps are speculated to be released with or without the four maps listed earlier.

The data leaker said that the files for these maps were present in more numbers than other leaked maps.

As always, note that all of the above information is based on leaks and therefore largely speculative. There is no official information about these leaked maps as of this writing.

