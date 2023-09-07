'Ruff Day' dog companion bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2: Release date, price, what's included, and more

With the release of the 'Ruff Day' dog companion bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2, Operators will be able to bring partners into the Multiplayer, Battle Royale, and DMZ modes. This package combines the unrivaled benefit of companionship along with a deadly Finishing Move. The new tracer pack has an SMG, DLC weapon, operator skin, tactical pet, and more.

Tactical pets, such as BlackCell Operator Arthur's Merlin, cannot be wounded or shot while the Finishing Move animation is playing. They will not interfere with battles or attack opposing players. Just like in previous CoD games, these companions can be dogs, wolves, panthers, or other dangerous animals.

This article provides the details of the release date, price, contents of the package, and much more.

Release date of 'Ruff Day' dog companion bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2

With the release of Season 5 of Warzone 2 & MW2 on August 4, 2023, Tactical Pets became the focus of avid fan attention. Leading the pack was Merlin, but close behind it was another bundle that had fans excited. The dog companion bundle was released on September 1, 2023, and is now available for purchase in the CoD store.

Price of 'Ruff Day' dog companion bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2

To add the bundle to your virtual gaming inventory, you'll need to purchase it with 2,400 CoD Points in the CoD store.

What's included in 'Ruff Day' dog companion bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2?

Loading screen-Ferocious fate in 'Ruff Day' bundle (Image via codmwstore.com)

Fans will be ecstatic to know that the bundle doesn't merely consist of a canine companion. It also features gun skins, a handler, and stickers. The gun skins and Operators come with additional perks.

This attractive bundle includes the following:

Operator skin: Handler (Alex)

Handler (Alex) Active duty: Active duty slot

Active duty slot Finishing move: Tactical pet (Syd)

Tactical pet (Syd) Assault Rifle: Hounds Tooth (FR Avancer)

Hounds Tooth (FR Avancer) Submachine Gun: Shepherd (Lachmann Shroud)

Shepherd (Lachmann Shroud) Weapon charm: Good boy

Good boy Weapon sticker: Echo Three-One

Echo Three-One Loading screen: Ferocious fate

Ferocious fate Emblem: Harsh reality

How to obtain the 'Ruff Day' dog companion bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2

The bundle is available in the in-game store. To add this bundle to your game, do the following:

From the main menu, navigate to the in-game store.

Find the tactical pet bundle among the products listed.

Use your COD points to purchase the item.

Once the transaction is completed, the new bundle will be added to your collection.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.