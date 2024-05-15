Call of Duty might be getting pre-load feature on Xbox soon

Xbox has shared some highly anticipated news, particularly for Call of Duty players, as pre-loading updates will seemingly become an available option for the platform soon. The feature is already present on PlayStation. However, this latest announcement hints that CoD titles on Xbox will also support the pre-loading of updates going forward.

This would definitely be a welcome move, especially since Call of Duty is now part of Microsoft following its $68.7 billion deal with Activision last year.

Xbox expected to enable pre-loading of large-size updates for Call of Duty games

Xbox players won't have to rely on official release days to download massive updates for CoD games (Image via Activision)

On the Xbox support website, it was recently revealed that Xbox users will be able to pre-download game updates in advance. Here's an excerpt from the official description of the upcoming feature:

"Games that enable support for update pre-download will allow updates to be downloaded days before they are scheduled to release, so you can jump in and start playing right when the update goes live!"

Players will be able to download updates ahead of launch day. This implies that titles supporting pre-loading, such as Call of Duty, will get this option on Xbox.

You can check for a pre-load option on the Xbox by following these simple steps:

Go to My Games & Apps. Select Manage. Check Updates.

As of now, the pre-load feature is available only to users who are part of Xbox Alpha program. These players will be able to pre-download game updates early.

The public update for Xbox with the pre-load feature is yet to get a release date. This means players running Call of Duty games on their Xbox devices will have to wait to use this extremely useful and time-saving option.

CoD updates in general are quite heavy to install. During a new season's launch or mid-season content drop, games in the franchise receive large-size updates that can end up taking hours to download.

On PlayStation and PCs, players currently have the option of pre-loading to avoid waiting for the update to download and install on launch day. Soon, the Xbox community will also be able to avail this benefit.

