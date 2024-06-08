  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • "Things that nobody wanted": CoD fans are furious with the leaked movement mechanism in Black Ops 6

"Things that nobody wanted": CoD fans are furious with the leaked movement mechanism in Black Ops 6

By Siddharth Rathi
Modified Jun 09, 2024 09:17 GMT
The rumored movemnt tech in Black Ops 6 is getting mixed reaction by the CoD fans, movement mechanism in Black Ops 6
The rumored movement tech in Black Ops 6 is getting mixed reactions from the CoD fans (Image via Activision)

CoD fans are frustrated after the movement mechanism in Black Ops 6 was leaked. Rumors have surfaced regarding the worldwide reveal date for the game, which is set for June 9, 2024, at the Xbox Games Showcase event. Players have expressed concerns after a trusted data miner, @ModernWarzone, mentioned in a post on X that Black Ops 6 will feature a new movement system called omnidirectional movement.

The omnidirectional movement mechanic is often used in open-world RPG games, but Call of Duty fans are not enthusiastic about the news as they are unsure about how this feature will be practically used in the game. This mechanic allows the character to dolphin dive and slide in all directions.

Players are not interested in the leaked movement system in Call of Duty (Image via Activision)
Players are not interested in the leaked movement system in Call of Duty (Image via Activision)

According to the players, the omnidirectional movement mechanism in Black Ops 6 is slow and dramatic compared to the conventional dolphin dive and slide cancel. Many users, like @MrFPL, have mentioned that they are not interested in a new movement mechanism, which might be due to CoD's previous history of balancing issues in the game.

also-read-trending Trending
Player concerns over skill gap due to new movement mechanic in Black Ops 6 (Image via X)
Player concerns over skill gap due to new movement mechanic in Black Ops 6 (Image via X)

User @dinmorgs stated that a new movement mechanism in Black Ops 6 could potentially lead to an increase in the game's skill ceiling. This will surely benefit the Call of Duty veterans by creating a hierarchy, as well as allowing new players to learn new strategies to reach the same level as them.

Players compare the rumored movement tech to Advanced Warafres movement tech (Image via Activision)
Players compare the rumored movement tech to Advanced Warafres movement tech (Image via Activision)

Players are comparing the rumored omnidirectional movement mechanism in Black Ops 6 to CoD Advanced Warfare's movement tech. Advanced Warfare, while not the most celebrated CoD, was praised for its smooth movement. User @MyinnerChild commented that the new game is attempting to follow in the footsteps of Advanced Warfare.

Players are unsure about new changes in the game&#039;s core gameplay (Image via Activision)
Players are unsure about new changes in the game's core gameplay (Image via Activision)

Most players are unhappy with the rumor similar to user @disclaimed14 who pointed out towards bad integration of new content in the game. An example of this could be the removal of slide cancel in MW2 (2022), which received criticism due to its clunky and slow movement.

Call of Duty fans are upset about the leaked movement mechanism in Black Ops 6

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is anticipated to enable players to freely sprint, slide, and dive in every direction similar to the movement in the Max Payne series. This mechanic was first introduced in Call of Duty Advanced Warfare in 2014. Most players are not enthusiastic about this rumor because it has the potential to disrupt the game if implemented poorly.

While most players have a negative opinion, some have displayed a positive response. The introduction of a new movement mechanism in Black Ops 6 has led to many improvements in the game. The omnidirectional movement might reignite the game's long-lost competitive spirit.

It is important to consider that this is just speculation. Players must wait for the Xbox Black Ops 6 showcase event, which might uncover what developers have planned for the game's movement.

You might be interested in: CoD Black Ops 6 release date leaked

Check these other Black Ops 6 articles:

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी