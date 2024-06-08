"Things that nobody wanted": CoD fans are furious with the leaked movement mechanism in Black Ops 6

CoD fans are frustrated after the movement mechanism in Black Ops 6 was leaked. Rumors have surfaced regarding the worldwide reveal date for the game, which is set for June 9, 2024, at the Xbox Games Showcase event. Players have expressed concerns after a trusted data miner, @ModernWarzone, mentioned in a post on X that Black Ops 6 will feature a new movement system called omnidirectional movement.

The omnidirectional movement mechanic is often used in open-world RPG games, but Call of Duty fans are not enthusiastic about the news as they are unsure about how this feature will be practically used in the game. This mechanic allows the character to dolphin dive and slide in all directions.

Players are not interested in the leaked movement system in Call of Duty (Image via Activision)

According to the players, the omnidirectional movement mechanism in Black Ops 6 is slow and dramatic compared to the conventional dolphin dive and slide cancel. Many users, like @MrFPL, have mentioned that they are not interested in a new movement mechanism, which might be due to CoD's previous history of balancing issues in the game.

Trending

Player concerns over skill gap due to new movement mechanic in Black Ops 6 (Image via X)

User @dinmorgs stated that a new movement mechanism in Black Ops 6 could potentially lead to an increase in the game's skill ceiling. This will surely benefit the Call of Duty veterans by creating a hierarchy, as well as allowing new players to learn new strategies to reach the same level as them.

Players compare the rumored movement tech to Advanced Warafres movement tech (Image via Activision)

Players are comparing the rumored omnidirectional movement mechanism in Black Ops 6 to CoD Advanced Warfare's movement tech. Advanced Warfare, while not the most celebrated CoD, was praised for its smooth movement. User @MyinnerChild commented that the new game is attempting to follow in the footsteps of Advanced Warfare.

Players are unsure about new changes in the game's core gameplay (Image via Activision)

Most players are unhappy with the rumor similar to user @disclaimed14 who pointed out towards bad integration of new content in the game. An example of this could be the removal of slide cancel in MW2 (2022), which received criticism due to its clunky and slow movement.

Call of Duty fans are upset about the leaked movement mechanism in Black Ops 6

Expand Tweet

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is anticipated to enable players to freely sprint, slide, and dive in every direction similar to the movement in the Max Payne series. This mechanic was first introduced in Call of Duty Advanced Warfare in 2014. Most players are not enthusiastic about this rumor because it has the potential to disrupt the game if implemented poorly.

While most players have a negative opinion, some have displayed a positive response. The introduction of a new movement mechanism in Black Ops 6 has led to many improvements in the game. The omnidirectional movement might reignite the game's long-lost competitive spirit.

It is important to consider that this is just speculation. Players must wait for the Xbox Black Ops 6 showcase event, which might uncover what developers have planned for the game's movement.

You might be interested in: CoD Black Ops 6 release date leaked

Check these other Black Ops 6 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback