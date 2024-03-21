Top 10 meta weapons to use in Warzone Mobile

The top 10 meta weapons in Warzone Mobile are necessary to dominate the intense and fast-paced arena of the game. The right choice determines whether players will dominate the battlefield or go back to the Gulag. Launched just recently, the title throws players into an arena of intense combat where powerful weapons are essential for survivability.

This article lists the top 10 meta weapons for Warzone Mobile to help players improve their gameplay.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

10 best meta weapons that players can use in Warzone Mobile

10) Bruen Mk9

Bruken M9 (Image via WZM SAFIR/YouTube/Activision)

The Bruen Mk9 is one of the top 10 meta weapons in Warzone Mobile. It is a light machine gun (LMG) known for its high damage output and controllable recoil. This makes it a powerhouse in the game, especially for laying down suppressive fire and taking down enemies at mid to long-range combat.

The Bruen Mk9 has a slow fire rate, but its high damage output and large magazine size can down enemies easily at different ranges. Overall, it is a powerful and versatile weapon that can be a great addition to a player's loadout.

9) HRM-9

HRM-9 (Image via WZM SAFIR/YouTube/Activision)

The HRM-9 boasts a rapid rate of fire, allowing players to quickly demolish enemies in tight spaces. This SMG features manageable recoil, making it easier to control fire and land precise shots during intense close-quarters battles.

SMGs are known for their lightweight design, and the HRM-9 is no exception. This grants players increased movement speed and agility, allowing them to swiftly navigate the battlefield and flank enemies.

Warzone Mobile players with an aggressive playstyle, who thrive in close-quarters combat, will find the HRM-9 to be a great weapon of choice. This SMG excels in tight spaces, allowing for domination in those firefights.

8) Pulemyot 762

Pulemyot 762 (Image via Warzone Meta/Activision)

Players seeking a dominant light machine gun (LMG) in Warzone Mobile can look no further than the Pulemyot 762. This weapon packs a punch and is capable of taking down opponents quickly even when they're armored.

For an LMG, the Pulemyot 762 boasts surprisingly controllable recoil, allowing players to stay on target and land their shots with greater ease.

The Pulemyot 762's strength lies in mid-range to long-range engagements, making it a perfect choice for players who prefer a more strategic, anchored playstyle.

7) RAM-9

RAM - 9 (Image via WZM SAFIR/YouTube/Activision)

The RAM-9 is a powerful SMG (Submachine Gun) in the traditional Call of Duty titles. Its strengths translate well to the fast-paced, close-quarter combat of Warzone Mobile, making it a potential standout weapon in the game. However, players must be prepared to adapt their playstyle to close-range encounters and manage their ammo effectively.

The RAM-9 has the potential to be a dominant weapon for players who favor aggressive close-quarter combat. Its high fire rate, low recoil, and excellent mobility make it a great tool for taking down enemies quickly.

6) Holger 556

Holger 556 (Image via Warzone Meta/Activision)

The Holger 556 Assault Rifle (AR) boasts a massive magazine, allowing players to unleash a barrage of bullets without frequent reloading. This is perfect for suppressing enemies and controlling areas. While not as laser-focused as some Light Machine Guns, the weapon's AR recoil remains manageable.

The Holger 556 boasts a versatile firing mode that can be toggled between an Assault Rifle and a Light Machine Gun. This adaptability empowers players to adjust their approach based on the combat scenario.

5) AMR9

AMR9 (Image via (Image via Warzone Meta/Activision)

The AMR9 carves out a niche as a top contender in Warzone Mobile's arsenal. This weapon excels in close-range battles. Its high rate of fire unleashes a torrent of bullets that can quickly eliminate enemies.

The AMR9's manageable recoil makes it a great weapon for newcomers to the game, allowing them to focus on map awareness and positioning while still delivering solid performance.

Unlike some LMGs, the AMR9 thrives as a top-tier SMG for aggressive players as it boasts impressive mobility. This allows players to maneuver the battlefield effectively and adapt to close-quarter situations.

4) RAM-7

RAM-7 (Image via Warzone Meta/Activision)

The RAM-7 is a solid assault rifle choice in Warzone Mobile. It is known for its high rate of fire, good accuracy, and moderate recoil. This combination makes it a versatile weapon that can be effective in a variety of situations, from close-quarters combat to mid-range engagements.

The RAM-7 shines in the hands of aggressive players who prefer close-to-mid-range combat. This versatility, thanks to its well-rounded stats, makes it a weapon capable of adapting to various situations.

For those seeking a firearm that thrives in fast-paced firefights, the RAM-7 is worth considering.

3) Striker 9

Striker 9 (Image via Warzone Meta/Activision)

The Striker 9 can be a solid choice for aggressive players who favor close-quarter combat. This weapon unleashes a torrent of bullets, making it excellent for melting enemies quickly in tight spaces.

The Warzone Mobile SMG boasts minimal recoil, allowing players to stay on target and land most of their shots during close-range encounters.

The Striker 9 excels in close-quarters combat. Its high fire rate, low recoil, and fast mobility make it a well-suited weapon for aggressive players who prefer fighting in tight spaces. However, users should be prepared to switch to a secondary weapon or retreat to cover when engaging enemies in mid-range or long-range encounters.

2) MCPR-300

MCPR-300 (Image via Warzone Meta/Activision)

The MCPR-300 is a top contender for the sniper rifle throne in Warzone Mobile. What makes it a great option for picking off enemies from a distance is its ability to down enemies in a single well-placed shot, even those with armor plates. This makes it ideal for taking out high-priority targets or eliminating unsuspecting foes.

Players with a knack for strategic long-range combat and precise aim will find the MCPR-300 sniper rifle to be a devastating weapon in their arsenal. This powerful and versatile firearm is a perfect choice for those who enjoy dominating the battlefield from afar.

1) FJX Imperium

FJX Imperium (Image via Warzone Meta/Activision)

The FJX Imperium is a powerful sniper rifle available in Warzone Mobile as it boasts exceptional damage output that is capable of eliminating enemies in a single shot to the head or upper chest, even with armor plates.

This sniper rifle has slightly superior handling and aiming speed compared to other weapons in the same category. This translates to a smoother experience when adjusting the aim for follow-up shots or repositioning between targets.

The FJX Imperium is a fantastic choice for skilled players who enjoy strategic, long-range engagements. However, its slow fire rate and close-quarter limitations require careful positioning and a secondary weapon for close encounters.

Warzone Mobile offers a vast arsenal of meta weapons beyond the recommended list. Players can customize and experiment with these guns to discover their perfect playstyle.

