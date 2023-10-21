Tracer Pack Pumpkin Patch Pro Pack 9 Operator Bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2: Price, what's included, and more

The Haunting Event across Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) and Warzone 2 have definitely been accompanied by some of the best cosmetics the game has ever seen. Not only have popular crossovers made their way into the game, such as the Skeletor operator cosmetic, the Alucard cosmetic, and so on, but CoD's very own rendition of in-game skins has definitely been top-of-the-line.

This article showcases the brand-new Pumpkin Patch Pro Pack 9 Operator bundle in both Call of Duty titles, Warzone 2 and MW2, and all the details associated with it.

Pumpkin Patch Pro Pack 9 Operator Bundle release date in Warzone 2 and MW2

The Pumpkin Patch Pro Pack 9 Operator Bundle for Fender has gone live for both MW2 and Warzone 2 on October 20, 2023, during the Haunting Event week. Perfect for the shenanigans during Halloween week, players can put on this spooky cosmetic and engage in quite a bit of funny business across the battlefields of both games.

The new Limited-Time Modes in WZ2 and Modern Warfare 2 have definitely been quite a step up. The game has seen quite a bit of recycled content in the past few Seasons, however, the Haunting update has definitely been well-received by the community.

Pumpkin Patch Pro Pack 9 Operator Bundle price in Warzone 2 and MW2

"Carver" Fender Operator Skin (Image via Activision)

The Pumpkin Patch Pro Pack 9 Operator Bundle price in Warzone 2 and MW2 has been confirmed to cost $20.00 or the equivalent amount in a player's local currency.

Unlike other Operator bundles, the Pumpkin Operator Bundle definitely brings forth quite a bit of value for money. Not only will the premium $20.00 amount unlock the entire bundle, but will also grant players a one-time bonus of 2400 COD Points.

The Pumpkin Patch Pro Pack 9 Operator Bundle contents feature the following cosmetics and add-ons:

" Carver " Fender Operator Skin

" Fender Operator Skin " Trick " VEL 46 SMG Weapon Blueprint

" VEL 46 SMG Weapon Blueprint " Treat " Sakin MG38 LMG Weapon Blueprint

" Sakin MG38 LMG Weapon Blueprint " Trick and Treat " Finishing Move

" Finishing Move " Hallow Rider " Dirt Bike Vehicle Skin

" Dirt Bike Vehicle Skin " Pumpkin Lantern " Weapon Charm

" Weapon Charm " Costume Party " Loading Screen

" Loading Screen " Flaming Jacks " Emblem

" Emblem 2,400 COD Points

It must be noted that none of these cosmetics can be purchased standalone. To unlock anything from the above list, players must buy the entire Pumpkin Patch Pro Pack 9 Operator Bundle with its $20 price tag. Upon doing so, they will receive instant access to the Operator's skin along with all additional cosmetics and the 2400 COD points.

The Haunting Event update has definitely been quite a game-changer for both COD titles. It will definitely be a nice quality-of-life change to see Activision implement such engaging LTMs in future updates.

For more COD news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.