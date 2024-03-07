"Unfortunately this L outweighs all the W's": Throwing Knife nerf leaves Warzone community disappointed

With a recent update, Activision decided to nerf the throwing knife in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded. This led to much-expected chaos on social media, where some players enjoyed it while others criticized the developers. By nerfing the throwing knife, Activision aimed to create a more balanced gameplay experience where players had to rely on various skills and strategies to succeed.

Such nerfs are common in multiplayer games as they help maintain fairness and keep the gameplay engaging for all participants. On a recent X post, a user named Reidboyy showed disappointment by saying:

“Unfortunately this L outweighs all the W's”

Warzone players are frustrated with the massive Throwing Knife nerf in Season 2 Reloaded

Expand Tweet

Using the throwing knife in Season 2 Reloaded is one of the best approaches to eliminate enemies quickly and efficiently without their knowledge. This involves precision timing and spatial awareness, adding an extra layer of depth to the gameplay. Moreover, Knife throwing kills offers satisfaction to players.

Landing a perfectly timed and aimed throw can provide a sense of accomplishment and adrenaline rush, making it a favorite weapon for many Warzone players. However, Activision decided to reduce the damage from 200 to 175, making it less effective for the players.

Here is how the Warzone community reacted to this change:

Expand Tweet

One user remarked that throwing knives shouldn't even be in ranked play since they are for noobs. Similarly, many players expressed their delight at the latest nerf to the popular weapon:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another user replied to the post by commenting that he was tired of getting knocked after getting hit on the hand by a throwing knife.

Expand Tweet

Adding a bit of humor to the conversation, one user commented that instead of making the knife-throwing mechanic more skillful, the developers took the easy way out and nerfed the weapon, making the game easier for "bad players".

Expand Tweet

Some players commented in favor of the issue, including a user named BaltimoreJay, who pointed out that one-shot kills have been an issue since Warzone 1.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

From all the community reactions, one thing is certain: players are frustrated with the massive throwing knife nerf as it reduces the skill gap. Warzone players hope Activision will take the feedback seriously and respond with updates and patches that will ensure some buffs and promote fairness and equality among all players, thus maintaining equilibrium within the game.

Check out more COD guides here:

COD players want the "pistol only" mode back in Gulag || All bug fixes in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update || Can you play Warzone Mobile on PC?