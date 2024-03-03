COD players want the "pistol only" mode back in Warzone Gulag

A recent post in Reddit's Warzone community shows COD players' desire to have the “pistol only” Gulag back. The Gulag is a unique mode in Call of Duty: Warzone where eliminated players compete in a one-on-one duel to respawn back into the match. The weapons available to them change with each season or update. In a Reddit post, a user expressed the community's concerns by posting that the current arms, lasers, have a bad effect on gameplay as players encounter more camping behind crates than they ever did with pistols.

Warzone players are frustrated with the current Gulag system

Warzone's current Gulag system has a randomized approach to loadouts. It is frustrating for players if they receive a less effective weapon than the opponents, which shows a lack of fairness in the game. Many of them fondly remember the "pistol only" iteration from earlier seasons of Warzone and yearn for its return due to the intense and memorable gameplay it provided.

The said format highlights gunplay fundamentals and rewards based on skill set and accuracy, rather than a reliance on powerful weapons or equipment. With pistol-only, every player starts on an equal footing, creating a fair and balanced one-on-one fight.

One Reddit user named "Intelligent_Bag_6705" has voiced concerns and posted their frustration by saying:

"I encounter more camping behind crates than I ever did without the lasers. Add the fact that the guns are f****ng useless when you return and it’s gotta be one of the dumbed ideas ever."

In the comments section, several users agreed with the issue. One Redditor named Scorpnite suggested that the developers should incorporate a "Turn off laser" option, similar to what was present in Battlefield 3.

Another user named ripcity001 came up with a similar opinion of wanting the "pistol only" mode.

Redditor Strong-Enthusiasm-55 commented on the post, stating that they find the Gulag experience boring due to the limited choice of weapons available. They also expressed their dislike for the use of lasers and smoke grenades, which they believe has worsened the experience. Finally, they expressed their hope that the situation will improve in S2 Reloaded.

One user named SayNoToAids commented in the favor of current Gulag system and said they wanted it to stay as is since they don't encounter as much camping as earlier.

A user named merskrilla gave a bit of humor to the conversation by saying they just drop both guns and run around in circles on the map.

From all the community reactions, it is evident that gamers want the old "pistol only" Gulag back in Warzone. Given the developers' dedication to considering user feedback, they may take some steps to address this concern.

