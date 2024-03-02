Out of the various ways you can eliminate your opponents, Close Call kills in Modern Warfare 3 are currently highly desired due to the rewards offered by the week 4 challenges. Getting such eliminations involves outwitting your foes, leveraging your skills, employing a strategy, and a bit of luck.

This article will dive into what Close Call kills in Modern Warfare 3 are and how to get them.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

What are Close Call kills in Modern Warfare 3?

Ever experienced one of those nail-biting moments in MW3 where it feels like you narrowly escaped defeat or snatched victory from the jaws of defeat? That is exactly what getting a Close Call kill would feel like. Close Call kills are the ones you get when you yourself are on the brink of death with the red color of blood spread all over the screen.

Getting eliminations this way depends on a player's reflexes, gameplan, strategy, and ability to come out on top in these near-death situations. Mastering these types of kills can significantly improve your gameplay in Modern Warfare 3.

How to get Close Call kills in MW3

You can follow these steps to get Close Call kills in MW3:

1) Aggressive gameplay

Since these eliminations require enemies to inflict damage on you first, it is advised to land in areas with a high number of players. The more foes in your area, the more your chances of getting into gunfights and obtaining Close Call kills in Modern Warfare 3.

2) Using close-range weapons

Using weapons that have a higher damage rate and take less time to eliminate enemies can prove to be very beneficial in encounters where your opponents have weapons with a higher time to kill. Using a Shotgun or SMG is advised for getting Close Call kills in Modern Warfare 3.

3) Map knowledge

Having adequate knowledge of the maps can help in better predicting enemy movement. This, in turn, will enable you to ambush them. Having decent map knowledge can also help you utilize cover more effectively as you're trying to get Close Call kills.

4) Avoid Hardcore Mode

Since players can kill their opponents with one shot and also die the same way in Hardcore Mode, it is advised not to play this mode while hunting for Close Call kills. This is because getting such kills requires the player to take a certain amount of damage before they kill their opponents.

While we’ve looked into some ways to get Close Call kills in MW3, players should not lose sight of their health status when they're going for such eliminations.

