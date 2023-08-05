Warzone 2 DMZ guide: All changes to Building 21 in Season 5

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 received the Season 5 patch on August 2, and with it, some changes to Building 21 that were not included in the patch notes. The major update also added a lot of content to the game, including new weapons, operators, vehicles, game modes, and more, with more planned for Season 5 Reloaded halfway through the Battle Pass.

There have been a few shifts to the AI in the game due to the storyline changes with the latest season, as Commander Graves is revealed to be alive and back to running the Shadow Company.

What are the changes to Building 21 in Warzone 2 Season 5?

In the latest season of Warzone 2, Konni Group has taken over the DMZ area, Building 21, and is the new hostile AI instead of Shadow Company soldiers. Koschei Complex has also been taken over by the Konni Group as all Cartel members have been killed.

This change has been made because Phillip Graves is no more an enemy of Task Force 141 and has changed sides alongside OZ. Now, Shadow Company soldiers will never shoot first toward operators in any of the Battle Royale maps while playing DMZ.

When infiltrating Building 21, players will spawn with friendly Shadow Company AI, who will not follow you but will help in firefights against AI, such as Konni Group soldiers. If players shoot at the Shadow Company AI, only then will they shoot back. According to the developers in the latest patch notes:

"To all Operators: Shadow Company are your family now. We will not take the first shot on any Operator in any DMZ Exclusion Zone, and fight arm-in-arm with you in our battle against Konni."

Furthermore, Building 21 is now ridden with lesser AI soldiers compared to previous seasons, but a limited number of them are sharpshooters and have a higher difficulty level.

In more DMZ changes in Season 5, the factions of all other maps, including Vondel, Ashika Island, and Al Mazrah, have upped their game and are fighting each other with full force. Now, players will find Active Combat Zones around the areas where AI from different factions will be in battle against each other.

In these zones, AI soldiers will also use Killstreaks such as Mortar Strikes and Precision Airstrikes, and players will have to stay more cautious. The developers have also informed that players can find higher-quality supplies and gear in these zones, with the added danger of fighting more difficult AI soldiers in Warzone 2.

Season 5 of Call of Duty Warzone 2 is currently live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.