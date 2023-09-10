Warzone 2 DMZ guide: "Alliance Exposure" mission explained

The Alliance Exposure mission in Warzone 2 DMZ is part of Tier 4 of the Shadow Company faction. The mission requires you to infiltrate Building 21, gather intel from there, and infil into the Vondel map, where scouting activities await. While the objectives in this mission are not very difficult, they need systematic execution. It should be noted that Building 21, the mission's center point, is only accessible on weekends, notably Saturdays and Sundays.

This mission consists of three unique tasks, each of which contributes to your advancement, and upon completion, it will reward you with the Falling Chips emblem and an impressive 30,000 experience points. To avoid confusion, this article offers comprehensive, step-by-step instructions for quickly completing the Alliance Exposure mission.

Completing the Alliance Exposure mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Tasks included in the Alliance Exposure mission (Image via Activision)

The Alliance Exposure mission, as mentioned above, will feature three different tasks which are listed below:

Find and read the email off the laptop in the 3rd floor office in Building 21.

Mark a member of the transportation group in their Base of Operations.

Mark a shipment near their Base of Operations.

Before starting the Alliance Exposure mission, obtain the necessary Building 21 access card, which is required for accessing the area. This crucial item can only be collected via major supply drops or high-value chests (orange in color) found on Warzone 2 maps, including Al Mazrah, Vondel, and Ashika Island.

Once you've obtained the access card and the weekend arrives, infiltrate the area and start the mission. The below guide will provide the appropriate approach to the swift completion of the mission.

Firstly, infil into Warzone 2's Building 21. There are various spawn locations and wherever you spawn, move towards the corner of the area.

The structure is rectangular in design, with a staircase in each corner labeled A, B, C, and D.

You must now proceed to the third floor. Keep in mind that it only unlocks when 11 minutes remain.

Completing the first task (Image via Activision)

It is recommended to go through the C stairway for the most efficient route—it is the shortest.

Step through the third-floor door when it unlocks. Another door may be found straight ahead. Continue through both doors. You'll come across two large yellow doors on your left; select the one on the right and inside you will see the laptop lying on the table.

Read the email and your first task is completed.

Now, you must deploy into Warzone 2's Vondel map and proceed towards the extreme south direction where the Cruise Terminal POI is located.

Once you are at the location, head towards the bottom part of the map where the main terminal building is closest to the water.

Completing the second task (Image via Activision)

On the far east side of the structure, you will find some AIs wearing normal clothes, now simply ping them and your second task is completed.

Completing the third task (Image via Activision)

You can see a boat in the water near the terminal, ping it and your third task is completed.

With this, you have successfully completed the Alliance Exposure mission in Season 5 Reloaded of Warzone 2 DMZ.