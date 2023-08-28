Warzone 2 DMZ guide: Clean House mission

The Clean House mission in Warzone 2 DMZ is featured in Tier 5 of the White Lotus faction. It focuses on strategic building infiltration against enemy AIs. Despite its difficulty, participating with a well-coordinated group can increase efficiency in completing it. The mission comes true to its name, as players are tasked with precise building clearing.

A proper approach is essential to avoid possible time waste and delay. Notably, the mission requires that all tasks be completed in a single deployment.

This article will provide an in-depth guide, advising players on how to finish the Clean House mission as quickly as possible.

Completing the Clean House mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

The Clean House mission offers three distinct, uncomplicated tasks that must be completed in a single deployment in the Vondel map. These tasks are distinguished by their straightforward nature and lack of complexities.

Tasks involved in the Clean House mission (Image via Activision)

They are listed below:

Unlock and Clear the Vondel Aquarium

Unlock and Clear the Vondel City Hall in the Same Deployment

Unlock and Clear the Cruise Terminal in the Same Deployment

After completing all three tasks, you will be rewarded with the TAQ-V contraband and an additional 20,000 XP. The below guide will provide an effective approach for the swift completion of the Warzone 2 DMZ mission:

First of all, deploy in Warzone 2's Vondel map.

Before starting the mission, you must acquire the keys required to unlock each location mentioned in the tasks.

Each location has a distinct key that you can acquire by completing the HVT contract.

Participate in the HVT contracts and start completing them till you acquire all three keys. Alternatively, a skeleton key can also be used to open the designated locations.

Once you've gathered all three keys, exfil the area. Redeploy with the keys so that you will have enough time to finish all the tasks.

Aquarium location (Image via Activision)

Now, head towards the Zoo POI in the southwestern direction. In the centermost part, you will find the Aquarium building marked with a fish in the tac map.

Unlock it using the Aquarium Key and clear the whole building. Once the task is checked off in the mission section, you can be sure that you have cleared the building and can move on to the next task.

City Hall location (Image via Activision)

Now, head towards the northeastern direction where the City Hall POI is present and proceed towards the center building. Unlock it using the City Hall Key and clear all the enemy AIs. Similarly, it will get checked off in the mission section, and then you can proceed to the third task.

Cruise Terminal location (Image via Activision)

Finally, head towards the extreme south direction where the Cruise Terminal POI is located. Once you get there, unlock the main building with the Cruise Terminal Key and clear the whole area.

With this, you have successfully completed the Clean House mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 5 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.