Warzone 2 DMZ guide: In Good Health and Spirits mission

Call of Duty Warzone 2's DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) features a wide variety of missions for the community as playable content. Every mission has a different set of objectives that need to be secured for successful exfil and task completion. The player base can also gather contraband loot while being deployed on different maps for a broader loadout choice. Warzone 2’s DMZ mode brings in a refreshed list of missions with almost every seasonal update.

The missions In Good Health and Spirits arrived with the Season 5 patch and are offered by the Shadow Company in its Tier 2 missions category. The missions in this mode are fairly straightforward but can become challenging due to the presence of AI and enemy players.

This article will highlight the best way to complete the Shadow Company mission In Good Health and Spirits in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Completing In Good Health and Spirits Tier 2 mission in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ has managed to garner a large player base due to its sandbox survival gameplay experience.

The mode provides a fairly fast-paced lobby with the freedom to complete objectives in different playstyles. The missions in this mode are given out by the several factions trying to secure the area and increase their influence.

The Shadow Company provides the In Good Health and Spirits missions in the Tier 2 segment. It takes place in Al Mazrah and can be challenging since it involves enemy players.

Here is how you can breeze through the mission with ease:

Drop into Al Mazrah and make your way into the buildings to search through the medical cabinets present inside the bathrooms.

Get your hands on a revive pistol, as the objective requires you to use one to revive an enemy player.

This part can be tricky, as you will need to knock down an enemy player first. You will have to revive them using the revive pistol to complete the objective.

Once you revive the downed enemy player, the mission completion notification will show up on the screen, and you will be cleared for exfil.

It is important to note that the DMZ lobbies have a knack for being ruthless. Players are always trying to complete the missions and gain better loot for themselves and their own teams.

This can be a problem, as some players could trick others and then take away all their loot. This is a primary issue that causes a lot of distrust to run wild in the player base.

One of the best ways to complete this mission is to find an enemy team or player and communicate with them. This can be a great route for all the involved players as they help the team complete your revive pistol mission.

Otherwise, the squad needs to catch an enemy off guard and then proceed to utilize the revive pistol to help them up.

