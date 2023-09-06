Warzone 2 DMZ guide: "Learn to Share" mission explained

The Learn to Share mission in Warzone 2's DMZ challenges players to collaborate as they strive to achieve a common goal. Following the introduction of the Season 5 Reloaded update, it is one of the most difficult missions. It is a Rank 3 DMZ assignment for the Shadow Company faction; completing it rewards you with Dual Kodachis and 10,000 XP.

The main goal of the Learn to Share mission is to drop your insured weapon and have an enemy Operator extract it before you evacuate. Many players are struggling to achieve this challenge because the objective is fairly ambiguous.

This guide aims to provide a comprehensive walkthrough to successfully complete this mission, highlighting important strategies and tips.

How to give your insured weapon to an enemy Operator in Warzone 2 DMZ's Learn to Share mission

Faction Mission select menu (Image via Activision)

In Warzone 2 DMZ, you can offer an insured weapon to an enemy Operator simply by dropping it on the ground. The game will recognize this move and give it to any player who picks it up for the Learn to Share mission.

Consider using the game's Proximity Chat function if you're feeling confident or want to add an extra layer of immersion. This allows you to speak with other players nearby via voice chat. Encourage them to pick up your weapon by using polite tones and reasoning skills.

How to complete the Learn to Share mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Considering you'll need to make sure whoever takes your weapon exfils with it before you leave the map, you can complete the Learn to Share mission by first going to an extraction point and then dropping your weapon in an obvious location. Wait for someone to pick up your weapon and exfil the map after dropping it.

Al Mazrah map in DMZ (Image via Activision)

Choosing the correct map is critical while implementing this strategy. Al Mazrah is the best option due to its varied layout and possibilities for confrontations.

Think about using golden or bundle weapons if you want to increase the odds of your weapon being picked up. These visually stunning weapons draw more attention and are frequently preferred by opposing players.

Your mission does not end with giving away your weapon. You must also ensure that the picker securely exits the battlefield. Teammates should rely on one another to assist fallen comrades. If an opposition player eliminates you after your teammate picks up your gun, the enemy may run away with it. If a partner survives long enough, they can revive you if the enemy is killed or flees.

