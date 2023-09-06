Warzone 2 DMZ guide: What is the "Increased Safe Content" upgrade

Increased Safe Content is a new upgrade that arrived in DMZ with the Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded update. Although the feature flew under the radar, it shouldn't be missed. In a DMZ match, players will often come across safes that require drilling to acquire the loot within, which is usually high in value. This upgrade essentially increases the contents of such a safe, providing a ton of extra rewards for the same task.

However, since the patch didn't directly discuss these upgrades, most players are unaware of it. Moreover, it isn't available by default, and users must complete a set of specific challenges to unlock it. That said, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at the Increased Safe Content upgrade in Warzone 2 DMZ and how you can easily unlock it.

How to unlock the Increased Safe Content upgrade in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Unlocking the Increased Safe Content upgrade in Warzone 2 DMZ is pretty simple and straightforward. Here's what you need to do:

Reach Reputation level 8 with the Shadow Company Faction. This will make you eligible to unlock the upgrade.

Next, you must extract 8 sensitive or classified documents from any Exclusion Zone.

Finally, stash $1 million cash in a Dead Drop.

Once the above steps are completed, you will unlock the Increased Safe Content upgrade. When you complete Safecracker contracts, you'll be rewarded with a lot of extra goodies that can go towards better loot/gear or cash for upgrades in a match.

To simplify the entire process of unlocking the safe upgrade, here are some tips for each of the tasks:

Reach Reputation level 8 of the Shadow Company Faction

You can achieve this quickly by completing the Daily Urgent missions of the faction and the usual missions from the main menu. This is the most important step in this entire guide, as without achieving this target, you won't be eligible for unlocking the Increased Safe Content upgrade.

Extract eight Sensitive or Classified Documents

Finding the Classified and Sensitive documents in Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via @BrandonToyGamer on YouTube/Activision)

Here are some of the places where you should be looking for the Sensitive and Classified documents:

Orange Chests in Ashika Island

Port of Ashika Island

Police Stations of Al Mazrah

Bank of Adal in Al Mazrah

The admin section of Koschel Complex

Inside Safes.

This can be a little time-consuming. Fortunately, you can undertake this objective in any of the Exclusion Zones. These types of documents aren't rare by any means, but players often struggle to find them. You can now refer to the above list to find them quickly and be done with this task.

Dead Drop $1 million cash

Guide to earning cash in Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via Activision)

There are endless ways to earn cash in DMZ. To achieve this target quickly, it is advised to complete various contracts in matches. They are some of the quickest ways to earn them. Alternatively, you can look at places such as the Bank in Al Mazrah and the Food Court in Al Mazrah City.

You can also eliminate other players to loot their belongings. If you are solo, it's certainly going to take some time. On the other hand, if you are queuing with your friends, you can always combine the resources with your squad mates to hasten the process.

That covers everything about unlocking the Increased Safe Content upgrade in Warzone 2 DMZ. It is a must-unlock Communication Stations upgrade that can be extremely rewarding in the long run and make the survival time much easier. Moreover, the additional rewards earned can be used for other missions in the game, allowing for easier and quicker completion.

