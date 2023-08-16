Warzone 2 expert's "broken" hip fire class setup for X13 Auto 

After the Season 4 Reloaded update, Warzone 2's X13 Auto pistol soared in popularity, even competing with multiple top SMGs, thanks to its remarkable time to kill (TTK). The weapon has a lot of useful features and is one of the seven handguns in the game. It stands out the most due to its exceptional close-range combat performance and mobility.

The X13 Auto is a fully automatic pistol based on the real-world Glock 18 that works well as a secondary weapon. Having an efficient secondary weapon will come in handy when combating enemies, and the X13 Auto has recently emerged as the most feasible substitute capable of wreaking havoc in close-range battles.

By equipping the appropriate attachments, Perks, and Equipment, you can make this secondary pistol even more destructive. YouTuber Kxpture recommends this loadout for the pistol, claiming it will give the pistol a "broken" hip fire in Warzone 2.

Kxpture's best setup for X13 Auto class in Warzone 2

The X13 Auto's smaller size allows more mobility, and it performs similarly to an SMG, making it ideal for close-range combat. Its high rate of fire makes up for its low damage, enabling for swift elimination of enemies when precise shots connect. In addition, the handgun has a quick Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, which is a huge advantage in scoring the first shot.

As a result, the weapon is an excellent choice for players seeking speed and lethal firepower in confined combat situations. Although it compromises some accuracy and range, the pistol possesses a highly advanced, fully automatic trigger assembly that can fire a remarkable 20 shots per second.

Kxpture's Best X13 Auto attachments for Warzone 2

X13 Auto loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/Kxpture)

According to the Warzone 2 expert Kxpture, this is his recommended loadout to get maximum performance on the handgun:

Barrel: Impact Point

Impact Point Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Laser: 1mW Pistol Laser

1mW Pistol Laser Stock: X13 Coachwhip Stock

X13 Coachwhip Stock Magazine: 50 Round Drum

In this recommended build, the X13 Coachwhip Stock helps with the Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and the recoil control stability of the gun. The 1mW Pistol Laser gives the pistol great hip recoil control and hip fire accuracy. It also helps with the sprint to fire speed. The only downside is that the laser is visible to enemies at the hip.

The Impact Point barrel attachment is great for controlling the recoil of the pistol while offering hip-firing accuracy. One of the greatest underbarrel attachments to consider is the VX Pineapple Grip. It also enhances hip fire accuracy, gun kick, hip recoil control, and aim walking steadiness while decreasing hip walking speed and ADS speed.

The 50 Round Drum guarantees uninterrupted combat by preventing ammunition depletion mid-fight.

This concludes the most effective weapon build for the X13 Auto in Warzone 2 that you can utilize. It's worth noting that the X13 Auto is intended to be used as an accessory for firearms such as assault, fighting, light machine, and sniper rifles.