Warzone 2 expert's "deadly" class setup for Fennec 45

The Fennec 45 is a Submachine Gun in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 that is inspired by the Kriss Vector (.45 ACP). It is renowned for its quick fire rate and close-range dominance. It is widely regarded as one of the best SMGs in the game, outperforming the MX9, the FSS Hurricane, and the Minibak. This firearm provides a lot of damage in short bursts, and is lightweight with excellent mobility.

Despite its nerfs and all the other weapons released in the game over the seasons, the Fennec 45 remains a popular choice in the SMG category. It boasts an exceptionally quick fire rate and low TTK if you have the right attachments and a meta loadout. This article goes over the Fennec 45 loadout suggested by YouTuber Kxpture, who claims that it is "deadly" on the battlefield.

Best class setup for Fennec 45 in Warzone 2

Using both Double Time and Tracker at the start of each battle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will allow you to flank opponents quickly. Then, Fast Hands is required because the weapon's reload is a little slow. Further, add Bird's Eye, which expands the mini-map and provides directional data to UAV and Radar pings.

This Fennec 45 loadout is ideal for an aggressive playstyle, as both Frag Grenades and Drill Charges can complement Stuns. You can deploy something like a Throwing Knife, but regular explosives depend upon player accuracy far less and are still an excellent tool for clearing out enemies.

Dead Silence is the best Field Upgrade for this class. Even with a short activation time, it will allow you to travel past enemy positions in complete silence, which fits effectively with the perks we've chosen.

Best loadout setup for Fennec 45 in Warzone 2

Fennec 45 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/Kxpture)

Kxpture claims that with this Fennec 45 setup in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, you'll be able to take down any challengers you come across the moment you pull the trigger:

Muzzle: Spiral v3.5 Flash Hider

Spiral v3.5 Flash Hider Laser: 1mW Quick Fire Laser

1mW Quick Fire Laser Stock: Agile Assault-7 Stock

Agile Assault-7 Stock Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

Fennec Mag 45 Rear Grip: Fennec Rubber Grip

To begin, you should equip the 1mW Quick Fire Laser for better accuracy. While you won't be laser-beaming anyone at long range with the Fennec 45, its small magazine size forces you to land every single shot at close range in order to maximize its TTK. The Agile Assault-7 Stock helps with the sprint, aim walking, crouch movement, and the aim-down-sight speed (ADS) of the gun.

The Spiral v3.5 Flash Hider muzzle attachment conceals the muzzle flash of the gun and also manages the overall recoil. The Fennec Rubber Grip improves mobility by increasing the ADS and sprint-to-fire speed. Finally, we'll round up this loadout with the Fennec Mag 45, which will provide you with enough ammo to take advantage of the SMG's rapid firing in Warzone 2.

