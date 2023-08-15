Warzone 2 expert shows "Better than the Cronen and Taq-V" meta loadout in Season 5

The gun we will talk about today is the Sakin MG38. It has double the bullet velocity compared to the Cronen Squall or the Taq-V in Warzone 2 Season 5. The Sakin MG38 has the most extraordinary base ammo capacity in the game, with a 100-round mag as standard, but it can be much more than just a bulky bullet sprayer.

This LMG is one of the strongest weapons in the game if you want a weapon with a high damage range and consistency. With the correct attachments, the Sakin performs impressively in Modern Warfare 2. This is a recommended loadout for the Sakin MG38 by YouTuber IceManIsaac, who claims it will make the gun a "hit scan" in Warzone 2 Season 5.

IceManIssac's Best Sakin MG38 class setup for Warzone 2 Season 5

This LMG is an underrated weapon in Warzone 2, best used for holding angles rather than aggressively pushing your enemies. With this gun's large ammo reserves, you can build a defensive position and easily hold it. The finest Sakin MG38 loadout supplies a powerful LMG capable of eliminating enemies in close and mid-range combat.

Using the best build will result in an LMG specializing in mid-range encounters, with significant stopping power and relatively manageable recoil. This loadout will minimize the overall weight of the weapon while tightening up the recoil spread and stabilizing your aiming, making it competitive in the game battlefield.

IceManIssac's Best Sakin MG38 attachments for Warzone 2 Season 5

The Sakin MG38 has a bullet velocity of 700 m/s high and is an outstanding long-range weapon platform. The rifle has a sizeable 100-round magazine by default, making it ideal for prolonged conflicts. At the longest range, it can cause 39 damage to headshots and 29 damage to the torso, for a total of 667ms TTK.

Sakin MG38 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/IceManIsaac)

According to the Warzone 2 expert IceManIsaac, this is his recommended loadout to get maximum performance on the Sakin MG38 for Season 5:

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Barrel: 20" Bruen Silver Series Barrel

20" Bruen Silver Series Barrel Optic: Aim Op-v4

Aim Op-v4 Underbarrel: Cronen WL55

Cronen WL55 Ammunition: 7.62 High velocity

The Cronen Mini Pro is a great choice, but the Slimline Pro and SZ Mini are also excellent. The rest of the loadout enhances the weapon's handling, damage range, and bullet velocity, transforming it from a mediocre LMG to a robust workhorse that shines in Modern Warfare 2. This loadout prioritizes ADS speed, mobility, and recoil control of the gun.

The Cronen WL55 underbarrel attachment helps a lot with the horizontal shake and the recoil control of the gun. 20" Bruen Silver Series Barrel enhances the bullet velocity while helping to control the gun's recoil. It also boosts the damage range and hip fire accuracy of the weapon. The gun has a faster shooting and reloading speed, making it highly effective in combat and difficult to counter on the battlefield.

This build, suggested by YouTuber IceManIsaac for the Sakin MG38, makes it the easiest gun to wipe out squads across the map. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest Warzone 2 Season 5 news.