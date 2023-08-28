Following the nerf of the ISO-45, the Vaznev-9K has gained popularity, becoming one of the most popular SMGs in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. The SMG inspired by the PP-19-01 "Vityaz" is a Parabellum submachine pistol in Warzone 2. It is well-known for its light weight, accuracy, and speed. The weapon is capable of eliminating enemies swiftly due to its high rate of fire of 779 rounds per minute.

It is effective at close and medium ranges, and can be used as a cross between an SMG and an Assault Rifle. While the statistics are intriguing, the gun does not produce the best outcome without any attachments. Players must equip specific parts to maximize its strengths while minimizing its weaknesses.

This is a recommended loadout for the Vaznev-9k by YouTuber Chuck, who claims the build will make the gun "better than the MP5" in Warzone 2 Season 5.

Best class setup for Vaznev-9k in Warzone 2

Although an SMG like the Vaznev-9K is ideal for close-range fighting in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, we recommend choosing the X13 Auto as your secondary weapon. It will get you out of a sticky situation on the field, and as we all know, switching to your handgun is faster than reloading.

Fast Hands is recommended for your bonus perk slot and Ghost for your ultimate perk slot. Fast Hands shortens the reload time, which is extremely long for this gun. Ghost will conceal you from UAVs, Portable Radar scans, and Heartbeat Sensors.

Drill Charges and Stun Grenades are a popular throwable combo in Warzone 2. Furthermore, despite its nerf, we believe Dead Silence is the greatest field upgrade for this Vaznev-9k class. If you're attempting to flank some enemies, this will keep you quiet, which should keep you alive longer on the battlefield.

The goal of setting up an SMG like the Vaznev in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 should be to achieve maximum recoil steadiness, aim walking speed, and ADS speed. Here's how to optimize the Vaznev-9K for maximum performance:

Barrel: KAS-1 381mm

KAS-1 381mm Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

The KAS-1 381mm barrel is a solid attachment on the gun, improving the damage range and the hip-firing accuracy while increasing its bullet velocity. The FSS OLE-V Laser attachment will result in the increase of the sprint-to-fire and aim-down-sight speed (ADS) of the gun. It will also help with the weapon's overall aiming stability.

The Otrezat Stock helps with movement as well. It increases the player's agility while pointing down the sight, making it easier to clear angles. This part also increases the total sprint speed of the character when equipping the weapon. The True-Tac Grip substantially increases the sprint-to-fire speed, enabling you to engage more aggressively on the field. It also increases the ADS speed.

One of the most essential components in this loadout is the 45 Round Mag. The base health has been boosted after the Season 4 update, so you will now need more shots to take down an opponent. The 45 Round Mag keeps you from running out of rounds in the middle of a gunfight.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more such builds to use in Warzone 2.