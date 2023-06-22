Warzone 2 and MW 2 Season 4 June 21 patch notes: Bug fixes, new Ranked restrictions, Vondel circle timing changes, and more

Call of Duty rolled out a small update for Warzone 2 on June 21. The recent patch notes revealed by the primary developing studio, Raven Software, detail some major bug fixes, brand-new restrictions for the ranked mode, and some in-game changes to enhance the gameplay experience. After the release of Season 4, players have been experiencing several bugs, including being unable to deploy killstreaks in battle royale, mission progress issues in DMZ, and other miscellaneous glitches.

With some minor changes to both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, the June 21 update was more focused on the battle royale. This article lists all the changes that have been made.

Warzone 2 and MW 2 June 21 patch notes: All global changes

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue causing the Io Operator skin to not have dynamic textures in the Operator selection menu

Fixed an issue where some Weapon Blueprints are awkwardly held when aiming down sights in Gunfight Blueprints

Fixed an issue where Wumpa Fruit Grenade effects appeared incorrectly

Fixed an issue where some Players were unable to swap weapons through the Weapons tab and were kicked back to the Play tab

All Warzone 2 specific changes in June 21 update

Vondel | All Modes

Circle Timing

First Circle closing speed reduced

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where an in-game icon for the Koschei Complex appeared incorrectly

Fixed an issue where Black Mous Tier 3 Mission Bedrock would give inconsistent progress

Fixed an issue where a Supply Cache near the Beach Club on Ashika Island would not register as opened in DMZ

Fixed an issue where some Players would be unable to deploy Killstreaks despite an indication that the Killstreak is ready to use in Battle Royale

Fixed an issue where Players were experiencing issues moving the highlighted selection to select the Keys section with a controller in DMZ

Fixed an issue where FOB Upgrades for Boss kills don’t count for the Player when a teammate gets the final killing hit on a Boss

Fixed an issue where Mission progress for the White Lotus Mission “Buy 8 Items from a Buy Station” was not tracking correctly for some Players

Fixed an issue where a Comms Plate Carrier challenge was not tracking Wheelson kills in DMZ

Fixed an issue where a small number of Missions are auto-completed for some Players in DMZ

Fixed an issue where destroying the Bullfrog from inside a vehicle doesn’t award Mission Progress for the PMC Mission “Strike Team” in DMZ

Fixed an issue where Missions showed as already completed and prevented further Phalanx Mission progress in DMZ

All new Warzone 2 Ranked Play restrictions

Weapons

KV Broadside

Attachments

Shotguns

Dragon’s Breath Ammo

Sniper Rifles

Explosive Ammo

The KV Broadside and listed attachments will appear unrestricted in custom loadout menus until a future update but are restricted in-game and will show as restricted in loadouts once you're in a match.

Ground Loot will be updated at a later date to align with these new restrictions.

Reminder: Warzone 2 Ranked Play competitive settings are a multi-team effort to deliver competitive and fair matches. Restrictions are updated based on data and feedback, and restricted items may return in an upcoming Season after undergoing balance changes.

Fixed an issue where the Io Operator's Skin animation has inconsistencies between the lobby and the game

Fixed an issue where the Io Operator's Skin animation has inconsistencies between the lobby and the game

These are all the major changes that have been implemented by the developers in the June 21 update.

