Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5 Reloaded download size on all platforms

Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) recently received the Season 5 Reloaded mid-seasonal update. It is a massive patch as the developers bring in new playable content, including weapons, a new 6v6 multiplayer map, various new cosmetics bundles, and more. However, the size of the update may vary based on the platform.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 share a common platform and feature cross-progression, which helps in reducing the overall update sizes. However, the developers are bringing a long list of changes and item additions that can easily eat up a chunk of space on the systems. The Season 5 Reloaded update could also be one of the biggest patches for both titles.

Let us take a closer look at the game file sizes for all the platforms that can run Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded download size on PC

Expand Tweet

Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 is available on PC via two major platforms - Steam and Battle.net. The file size of the new Season 5 Reloaded for Steam users is 51.5 GB.

This is a massive update, and the community can expect a fresh load of exciting gameplay content. All Battle.net players can expect a similar file size to be installed on their PCs.

The amount of content available on PC is not limited by the software platform, but the file size for both may be a bit different. However, the player base will receive complete access to all the items featured in the new mid-season update.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded download size on PlayStation

Expand Tweet

The downloadable file amounts to a total of 60.88 GB on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Both devices receive the same package and have identical download sizes due to the platform's similarities, regardless of the generation difference of the consoles.

The only difference is the overall gameplay experience, as the PlayStation 5 can offer a smoother 120 FPS output. All items, skins, operator bundles, and store elements remain equally accessible to both systems.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded download size on Xbox

Expand Tweet

The file size for Xbox X|S can be expected to be around 58 GB when downloading on the console. The overall file size has usually been a bit smaller than the PlayStation 4 and 5.

One of the primary reasons for this is that the PlayStation platform receives a few exclusive cosmetics and bundles that are not readily available for Xbox users. This, in turn, helps the Xbox platform reserve more hard drive space for other files and future use.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the Call of Duty official blog for more patch announcements. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates.