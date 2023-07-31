Warzone 2 players are again facing a new kind of "invisible player" bug

Call of Duty Warzone 2 has a new bug involving invisible players. It is pretty hilarious to see in video clips, but it can be one of the most annoying things to encounter. However, this does not seem to be a new hack tool that completely turns a player invisible. It is also not a glitch or an exploit that can be used by the player base to gain an advantage over others.

Warzone 2 is fast-paced and also features some of the most interactive and intricate maps. This means that it is impossible to check every corner for enemies moving in stealth.

In such an environment, a bug causing enemies to go invisible can shock anyone. The publisher has not officially addressed this issue at the time of writing this article.

This article will highlight the new invisible player issue in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2’s new bug makes players temporarily invisible

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is a tactical shooter that requires proper strategizing to win matches and has no place for invisible player bugs. The community faced a similar problem back when Modern Warfare 2 was freshly released. However, the patches fixed most of the known problems alongside the invisibility bug in the initial days.

Warzone 2 player “Lordtone215” uploaded a clip on Reddit of a seemingly normal match. The shock comes with the sudden appearance of an enemy player. This is surprising as the player appeared almost out of nowhere inside the building.

The video further shows how the player reacted to being shot and did not spot anyone while going down the stairs.

The player also added a slowed-down part before being shot to point out that some texture was floating in mid-air. They suspect that it is the enemy character model, but the bug did not allow it to load on-screen. This can be a major issue as textures failing to load can negatively affect one's entire gameplay experience.

Another player commented, confirming they also faced a similar bug and were caught off-guard by enemies who appeared out of thin air.

A player also points out that this does not seem to be a hack tool of any kind, as it would keep the player invisible completely.

However, the hostile is only briefly invisible and can be seen right after the player turns around to fight back.

The comments also discuss what the original kill cam footage showed. The player confirmed that the enemy was present on top of the stairs while being temporarily invisible in reality. This bug can be caused due to a local file error or the servers being overloaded.

Textures are a major part of the game, alongside gameplay mechanics. These assets are present everywhere on the map, including the weapons on hand. The failure to load a player's texture could even be related to network issues.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Call of Duty updates.