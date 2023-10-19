Warzone 2's The Haunting event brings Diablo 4's Burning Hell to Call of Duty, and it's more than what you expected

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is currently hosting The Haunting event to celebrate Halloween alongside collaborations with popular titles like Diablo 4 to provide a unique experience to the community. Players can find and fight against various boss monsters on the battle royale maps to claim lots of loot and in-game rewards. The Butcher is one of these bosses and introduces true terror to the game.

Warzone 2 has caught the attention of a big chunk of players with the new events and Halloween-themed operator bundles. The developer also introduced a new set of daily login rewards alongside free-to-play limited-time events for the player base to claim attractive cosmetics by simply grinding a few hours on the battle royale.

Let us take a closer look at the hellish arena from Diablo 4 in Warzone 2, The Haunting crossover.

Why is the new Diablo 4 crossover in Warzone 2 The Haunting event special?

Call of Duty fans who have not played even a single match after the update, the information mentioned below could contain spoilers. The entire gameplay experience that The Haunting event introduced is unique and should be experienced firsthand when a player participates in the fight against evil.

The Butcher is a villain straight from the depths of Diablo’s hellscape and serves as one of the toughest boss monsters on the entire map. While other monsters like Swamp Creature and Pharaoh resurrect in their respective spawn locations and initiate a fight against the players, The Butcher’s arena is quite different.

First, players must complete a summoning ritual at the Altar of Lilith. This altar can be found easily as it is marked with a symbol resembling “T” on the Tac Map. While the ritual continues, an unending horde of zombies starts appearing, giving off an ominous feeling about what’s coming next.

After the ritual completes, a deep red portal appears at the center of the altar that can be accessed by all players on the map. When you interact and enter through the portal, the game loads for a bit and transports players to an unknown arena filled with demonic presence and The Butcher himself.

The entire arena seems to be made of cursed elements and has steep boundaries of flesh and bones. One side of this area showcases a terrifying castle with massive doors open just enough for a ray of light to shine through. Several regions in this arena are constantly engulfed in flames, spawning an indefinite number of zombies to hinder the boss fight. The arena damages players at regular intervals for a small amount of health.

This is one of the most unique ideas ever implemented in the Call of Duty franchise, as players get a chance to fight unearthly monsters in a different dimension entirely. Upon the completion of the objective, the same portal can be reused to redeploy over the map and relocate to another position.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates and Warzone 2 guides.