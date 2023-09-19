Warzone 2 server status: How to check, current player count, and more

Season 5 Reloaded of Warzone 2 is now available, with Season 6 slated to arrive in a few days. Concurrent player numbers have dropped during the transition phase, and players are dealing with various server issues and errors. In such situations, users frequently try to check the current server status to ensure a smooth gaming experience.

Server maintenance sometimes occurs with minimal warning from the developer, leaving players unable to connect. To reduce the inconvenience, this article will provide a detailed guide on easily checking the game's server status, followed by the current player count.

How to check the server status in Warzone 2?

Call of Duty: Warzone server status check (Image via Activision)

A constant connection to the servers is essential for an uninterrupted gaming experience in online gaming. When experiencing connectivity troubles that prohibit gamers from accessing Warzone 2, determining the server's operating status is the first and most important step. This initial step can save a lot of time.

Fortunately, validating the server status is a simple procedure. Players may visit the official Activision Online Services Page, which provides extensive help. To access this site, go to https://support.activision.com/onlineservices.

Upon visiting the site, you need to select the game you want to check the servers, so you must choose Call of Duty: Warzone, and below, you need to select your desired platform. Once you have added the information, the server status will be shown.

Alternatively, players can use Downdetector, a worldwide popular platform for real-time server status information.

Currently, the title is experiencing a significant Goldflake error, which is interfering with server connectivity. Players are urged to closely monitor server status, as the developer may conduct maintenance to fix the issue.

Warzone 2 current player count

Warzone 2's current player count (Image via Steamcharts)

Given the game's multi-platform availability (PC (through Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S), determining the current player count in Warzone may be difficult. Player statistics, in particular, are prominently displayed on the Steam platform.

According to Steamcharts, the game's player base in September 2023 has decreased by around 11.55% compared to the previous month, August. The game now has an average daily player count of 57,371, with a peak player count of 89,154. These data, however, only apply to PC users who play the game via Steam.

Despite a recent decline in player counts, the release of Warzone 2 Season 6 is expected to regain the lost player count. Furthermore, the excitement surrounding the upcoming Modern Warfare 3 title may lead the Call of Duty series to surpass the 488,897 player high of Modern Warfare 2/Warzone.

The above covers everything that players need to know regarding Warzone 2's server status and current player count.