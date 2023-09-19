Warzone 2 “Goldflake error”: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Call of Duty Warzone 2 has a new error called “Goldflake” that prevents players from signing in to their accounts. This can be problematic as it can disconnect players from live matches and cause a loss in unsaved progression. Activision may be aware of this issue and could release a patch to permanently fix this error. The developer usually codes in different error names to the game to easily identify the issue. Warzone 2’s Goldflake error seems to be related to the official servers and not something that can be directly fixed from the player side.

However, a few methods can be tried to connect to the game and play until an official update is available. This article will provide possible fixes for Warzone 2’s Goldflake error.

How to fix Warzone 2’s Goldflake error?

Here are a few workarounds that you can try to establish a strong connection to the official Activision servers.

Restart your game and then completely reboot your system for a fresh game session. The game could lose connection due to being inactive for a long time.

Restart your network connection, as it can help solve instability issues on the player side.

You can also check different websites for information on the current server status and if any have gone offline.

You should also retry a few times when connecting to the official servers to establish a stable connection.

It is important to note that these are not official fixes and have reportedly worked for a few players in the community. These are not guaranteed to work but can sometimes help until there is an official fix.

Possible reasons

The Goldflake error in Warzone 2 denotes that the official game servers are under heavy load and losing connections with user systems. This disconnection issue seems to be directly associated with the game and may have occurred due to a sudden spike in players. Such an issue can also result from server maintenance as a part of the system is taken offline, and the overall load is divided across the others.

Players can also wait for the official fix until the developer solves the issue and log in to the game afterward. This would ensure that the community would receive the best gameplay experience without any disconnection issues.

The developer may be aware of this server disconnection issue, as the Goldflake error seems related to the server side. However, the exact problem causing this error code to pop up is unclear and has not been officially announced. The developer team may release an update as soon as the root problem is discovered.

