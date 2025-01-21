"the server itself can't keep up" COD fans think the movement buff in Warzone and Black Ops 6 might have created a problem

Call of Duty updates are known to tweak gameplay mechanics, including movement in Warzone and Black Ops 6. The January 3, 2025, update introduced a movement buff, but this change has sparked mixed reactions from players. A Reddit user, u/DullAd4999, criticized the update, stating:

"Every update from cod nowadays says they increased 15% movement speed, **** speed increases etc. but the sad reality is the server itself can't keep up with the players movement rightnow"

The user even cited instances of teleportation glitches affecting both themselves and enemies during fast movement. This sparked a heated discussion in the comments, with many users reporting similar experiences. Some expressed frustration at the developers, even resorting to harsh language.

User u/Otherwise-Unit1329 expressed disappointment, saying:

"They simply refuse to update servers so we’re stuck with it"

Another user, u/captainstrange94, questioned why the servers weren't being fixed, stating it wouldn’t cost billions to address. In response, one commenter, u/Broad_Positive1790 stated:

"Yeah in game issues sure enough people complain it will get fixed. But to ask them to spend money on new servers? Yeah I highly doubt that happens"

User u/tallandlankyagain expressed anger, claiming the servers worsen with every update. User, u/DullAd4999 supported this, accusing developers of making empty promises about fixing server issues. They even jokingly added that the devs might reduce the ping number by typing instead of fixing it in-game.

Another user, u/tanvd2, reported that opening loot boxes causes the game to lag and approaching other players triggers a sync issue followed by a speed lag. Initially, they believed the problem was on their end, but after realizing many others were experiencing the same issue, they concluded otherwise, stating:

"Guess we are not the only ones."

Similarly, u/DullAd4999 commented that they initially thought the issue stemmed from their connection but later identified the game as the culprit.

One user u/SmokeNinjas proposed a drastic solution by calling for a boycott of the game, criticizing its current state as a "skin selling store." They stated:

"Stop playing the game, show the devs s**t updates and s**t fixes loses players, the more you just keep playing it, the lazier the devs have got, this should be super obvious at this point, CoD is primarily a skin selling store, with a broken BR attached to it"

The movement buff in Black Ops 6 and Warzone has not been well-received by the community

With all the reactions, it’s evident that the servers for Warzone and Black Ops 6 are facing significant issues, with players reporting persistent lag. However, the movement buff might not be the sole cause, as the game is currently in a tough spot, with lobbies swarming with cheaters and various other problems surfacing.

One particularly frustrating issue was frequent crashes and freezing between matches, which developers have since resolved. The server instability might also contribute to hackers infiltrating the game.

With Season 2 on the horizon, the developers have announced plans for substantial enhancements. Their focus will shift toward resolving in-game issues and restoring the game’s integrity. To prioritize these fixes, the next update will feature less new content, reflecting the developers’ commitment to improving the existing experience.

