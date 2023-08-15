Warzone 2 Who Is The King event: Live stream details, prize pool, game modes, and more

"Who Is The King" is an event that emerges from the longstanding rivalry between CDL (Call of Duty League) and Warzone pros within the CoD community. This engaging competition comprises five events that strategically pit both factions against each other, fueling the intensity of their rivalry.

While on break in 2022, CDL pros made a lot of noise by challenging Warzone's greatest players to 1v1 battles.

This year, Activision stepped up and presented its own competition involving Warzone creators and CDL pros. The inclusion of MW2 and WZ2 logos in the announcement suggests that both titles will be incorporated.

The CDL vs. Warzone pros is a heated discussion ongoing in the COD community. This event could finally resolve a fan debate: who is superior between the CDL professional gamer and the Warzone creator?

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Who Is The King event explained

Activision announced the event on August 11, 2023. The event pits CDL's top pros against Warzone's top creators in a five-event, three-week competition. Each tournament rotates between 2v2 Warzone kill races and 4v4 Search and Destroy battles.

2v2 squads consist of a CDL pro and a Warzone creator, while 4v4 teams consist of two each.

Who Is The King live stream details

Fans can watch the live stream of Who Is The King on the Call of Duty Twitch channel.

The first half of the event begins on August 16, 2023, at 12 pm PST and runs through August 18, and the second half is divided into three days: August 23 and 25, with the Finals on September 1.

Prize Pool for Who is the King event

The announcement on the CDL Twitter account unveiled a compelling five-part series planned to begin on Wednesday, August 16, with a $20,000 event.

Participants will compete for a $20,000 prize pool in each of the first four events. There will be massive anticipation for the grand finale on September 1, as a huge $70,000 reward awaits. The total prize pool for this exciting tournament will be a jaw-dropping $150,000.

Confirmed players for Who is The King

Asim (F/A) is confirmed to participate in the event (Image via Call of Duty League)

The following players have been confirmed for the event:

iLLeY (F/A)

TBA CDL player

Asim (F/A)

TBA CDL player

aBeZy (Atlanta FaZe)

Capsidal (Boston Breach)

Cellium (Atlanta FaZe)

Shotzzy (OpTic Texas)

Although the format has not been specified, the announcement has been met with enthusiasm by CoD pros and fans.