Warzone downtime today (April 2, 2025): When will servers be back up?

By Bhargav Ghosh
Modified Apr 02, 2025 17:09 GMT
The Warzone downtime today (April 2, 2025) will start at 12 pm ET (Image via Activision)
The Warzone downtime today (April 2, 2025) will start at 12 pm ET (Image via Activision)

If you tried to hop into a Warzone match today and couldn’t get past the loading screen, don’t worry; it’s not just you. Warzone is currently offline as Activision prepares for the highly anticipated Season 3 update, which will bring back the legendary Verdansk map and some fan-favorite weapons to the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the downtime and what you can do in the meantime.

How long will the Warzone downtime today (April 2, 2025) last?

The Warzone servers went offline on April 2, 2025, at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET / 5 pm BST for a full 24-hour maintenance period. If everything goes according to plan, the game will be back up and running by April 3, 2025, at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET / 5 pm BST.

This downtime isn’t just for routine maintenance, it’s paving the way for a massive content drop. Season 3 is bringing back the fan-favorite Verdansk after years.

According to Activision, this version of Verdansk is about 95% identical to the original, with just a few tweaks to improve gameplay flow and balance. Alongside the map’s return, classic weapons like the Kilo 141, the CR-56 AMAX, and the HDR Sniper Rifle will also be making their way back into the meta, likely shaking up the competitive scene.

Read more: Warzone Season 3 patch notes: Verdansk returns, Floating Loots, new movement, and more

Here's when the 24-hour server downtime is expected to end in different time zones:

  • PT: 9 am, April 3, 2025
  • CT: 11 am, April 3, 2025
  • ET: 12 pm, April 3, 2025
  • BST: 5 pm, April 3, 2025
  • IST: 9:30 pm, April 3, 2025
  • JST/KST: 1 am, April 4, 2025
  • AEDT: 3 am, April 4, 2025

The return of Verdansk is a big deal for the Warzone community, and while the 24-hour downtime might feel like forever, it’s all in preparation for one of the most exciting updates yet. Here’s what you can do in the meantime:

  • Try out Black Ops 6 Multiplayer or Zombies – Activision is offering a 24-hour free trial, so this is a great time to level up your weapons.
  • Unlock the Kilo 141 for free – Simply log in to Warzone’s menu while the servers are down to claim it.
  • Use XP tokens – If you have Double Weapon XP tokens, now’s the time to use them to prep your loadouts.
  • Check out the patch notes – Balancing changes and new mechanics could affect your favorite weapons and playstyle, so staying informed is always a good idea.
Make sure to stay updated through Call of Duty’s official channels, and get ready to drop back into Verdansk once the servers go live.

