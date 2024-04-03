Warzone experts play Rebirth Island ahead of the release

The fan-favorite Rebirth Island is finally coming back to Warzone in Season 3. It's returning as a revamped map but Call of Duty promises to keep the original experience fans loved while incorporating small changes and improvements. Several Warzone content creators were invited by Call of Duty to test the new map ahead of its release.

Here's what Warzone experts think about the new Rebirth Island in Season.

Call of Duty invites Warzone experts to test Rebirth Island ahead of launch

Fans will only need to wait for one more day to experience the return of Rebirth Island in all its glory. However, a select few Warzone experts had the privilege of experiencing the new map before the rest of the community. While the beloved tiny map will receive some quality-of-life updates, it will largely remain unchanged upon return.

Warzone expert and content creator JoeWo recently shared a video on YouTube providing viewers with a first look at the revamped Rebirth Island. Alongside other content creators, he was invited by Call of Duty to travel to Dubai and experience the updated map firsthand.

In his video, JoeWo highlighted several changes he observed on the new map. One of the most prominent improvements he noted was the enhanced lighting, which stood out compared to other Warzone maps like Ashika Island and Vondel.

The content creator also pointed out that the map did not have a massive hole at the top of the prison, contrary to what was shown in the Rebirth Island teaser. However, a dynamic map feature is set to come to Warzone soon as announced by Call of Duty, but not in Season 3.

The map features 11 POIs and supports up to 44 players. Ranked Play, Nuke contracts, and the Specialist perk will also be introduced on the map in the season.

JoeWo expressed his happiness and satisfaction with the new map, noting that it still retains the nostalgic feel of the original Rebirth Island. According to him, despite the updates and improvements, the essence of the OG Warzone remains intact, ensuring that fans will have a great experience and that their muscle memory from the original map will still serve them well.

Warzone and Modern Warfare Season 3 will launch globally on April 3, 2024.

